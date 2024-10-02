John Amos’ Kids: Meet the ‘Good Times’ Star’s Children, Shannon and K.C. Amos

Image Credit: FilmMagic

John Amos died on August 21 in Los Angeles of natural causes, as confirmed by his representative on Tuesday. He was 84.

“With a career spanning over five decades, Amos leaves behind a legacy of groundbreaking work in both television and film, along with a commitment to positive African American representation in media,” the statement read.

The late actor is best known for his role as James Evans Sr. on Good Times, where he portrayed a hardworking father striving to provide for his family in a challenging environment. His character’s emphasis on education and family values left a lasting impact on viewers. In real life, Amos was the father of two children, Shannon and K.C., with his second wife, Noel J. Mickelson. The couple divorced in 1975.

Here’s everything you need to know about Amos’ two adult children.

Shannon Amos, 58

Mickelson and Amos’ first child, daughter Shannon, was born on August 5, 1966.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Noel moved Shannon to the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles at a young age to support John’s acting career. The Roots star discouraged his children from following in his footsteps, but Shannon became involved in the entertainment industry as a producer, working on shows like Yo! MTV Raps and America’s Most Wanted. She also handled marketing for films such as I Am Legend and Blood Diamond.

In 2003, she produced her younger sibling’s first indie feature, The Watermelon Heist. “I chose to do what I thought was what I was supposed to do, which would be to honor my family’s legacy,” Shannon explained on the Out Front with Vince Noble podcast.

Shannon worked in the film industry for over 20 years before changing her career path. In 2020, she launched her own wellness travel company, Sumanah. She explained her decision on the podcast, saying, “I wasn’t feeling as fulfilled as I thought I would… even at the pinnacle of my career. I became disenchanted.”

In 2021, Shannon settled in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. “My dad always encouraged me to live my best life,” she told AmoMama. “And so I do that.”

Shannon has a daughter, Queira Noelle, born on November 30, 1991.

Kelly Christopher “K.C.” Amos, 54

Mickelson and Amos’ second child, a son named K.C., was born on October 18, 1970. He grew up with his father, mother, and older sister in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles, on a property that included horses.

Like his sister Shannon, K.C. followed his father into show business. After appearing in various roles on both the big and small screens, he tried his hand at directing. He credited his dad for inspiring his career, writing in a 2014 blog, “I think that his advice in my life has helped me discover who I am and my passion for directing and production work. After watching him work in front of the camera on a live TV show or a film shoot, I became fascinated with cameras and directing.”

In 1996, K.C.’s work on James McMurtry’s “Where You Hide the Body” music video earned a Grammy nomination. He continued to collaborate with top artists, including Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Fat Joe. The following year, he received accolades at the Sundance Music Festival for his film Syphon Gun, which earned an honorable mention for short filmmaking.

A significant highlight for K.C. came in 2003 with The Watermelon Heist, a project he collaborated on with Shannon. He also worked with his father on several occasions before his death, including co-producing and directing the 2015 film Mercy for Angels. “Having my own son working with me as a filmmaker is a blessing because we can capture these moments of inspiration,” John explained to PEOPLE in 2024 while discussing America’s Dad, a docuseries he had been working on with K.C. for several years. He added, “It covers my career, his career, and our joint careers. It’s something that I think every father and son will want to see.”

K.C. confirmed his father’s passing in a statement, noting that John “lived a good life” and that his “legacy will live on.” He shared, “My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life,” mentioning John’s recent role in Suits LA and their joint documentary, America’s Dad. He added, “He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero. Thank you for your prayers and support at this time.”

In contrast, Shannon, who had public disputes with her brother and father regarding an alleged elder abuse scandal, claimed she learned about her father’s death through online reports—45 days after it occurred. On Instagram, she expressed her heartbreak, saying, “I am without words. Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my dad, John Allen Amos Jr., transitioned on August 21st. We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you.”

A Los Angeles County death certificate indicates that Amos died of congestive heart failure at Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood, on August 21 at 5:18 p.m. PT. Amos’ body was cremated nine days later on August 30. The certificate lists Amos’ son Kelly as the person who notified the L.A. County Department of Public Health of his father’s death.