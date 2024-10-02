Who Was John Amos? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Good Times’ Actor

Image Credit: Getty Images

John Amos died on August 21 in Los Angeles of natural causes, his representative confirmed on Tuesday. He was 84.

“With a career spanning over five decades, Amos leaves behind a legacy of groundbreaking work in both television and film, along with a commitment to positive African American representation in media,” the statement read.

The late actor is best known for his role as James Evans Sr. on Good Times, where he portrayed a hardworking father striving to provide for his family in a challenging environment. His character’s emphasis on education and family values made a lasting impact on viewers, and he was one of the first African American fathers depicted positively on television.

Here are five additional facts about Amos.

Amos Played in the NFL

Born on December 27, 1939, in Newark, New Jersey, Amos grew up in a family that valued education. He was also a talented athlete, excelling in football and earning a scholarship to Long Beach State University. He initially enrolled at Long Beach City College and later graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in sociology, qualifying as a social worker.

Afterward, he briefly played college football at Colorado State and joined the Kansas City Chiefs for the 1967 NFL offseason before transitioning to acting.

Amos Had Stage Experience

Amos began his career in theater, performing in productions like Hair on Broadway. His stage work includes the play The Negro Ensemble Company’s The Great MacDaddy, and he has participated in various regional theater productions, emphasizing his strong foundation in the performing arts.

Amos’s First Major TV Role

Amos’ first major TV role was as Gordy Howard, the weatherman on The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1970-73. As the show’s only Black character, he played straight man to bombastic anchor Ted Baxter.

Amos’s Awards and Recognition

Throughout his career, Amos has received several nominations and awards for his performances, including NAACP Image Awards, a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in Roots, and the TV Land Groundbreaking Show Award for The Mary Tyler Moore Show. He also received the TV Land Impact Icon Award for Good Times and the TV Land Anniversary Award for Roots.

In 2020, Amos was also inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. He served in the New Jersey National Guard.

Amos Was Married Twice

Amos was married twice and had three children. His daughter, Shannon, was born in New Jersey in 1966 to Amos and Noel J. Mickelson. Their second child, Kelly Christopher “K.C.”, was born in 1970.

After Amos and Mickelson divorced in 1975, Amos briefly married actress Lillian Lehman, although details about their relationship remain private.