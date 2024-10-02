John Amos’ Cause of Death: How the Late ‘Roots’ & ‘Good Times’ Star Died

Image Credit: WireImage

John Amos was renowned for his film and television roles — specifically in Good Times and Roots. With an acting career spanning five decades, the New Jersey native built a long-lasting legacy in the entertainment world. John died at home during the summer of 2024, which one of his children confirmed nearly two months later, and reportedly revealed his cause of death in a statement.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” John’s son, K.C. Amos, said in a statement, obtained by PEOPLE. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold … and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.”

K.C. continued, “My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life. Most recently in Suits LA playing himself and our documentary about his life journey as an actor, America’s Dad. He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero. Thank you for your prayers and support at this time.”

Learn about John’s life, death, career and family, below.

Who Was John Amos’ ‘Good Times’ Character?

John played the no-nonsense character James Evans Sr., who was the family patriarch of the Evans family. After three seasons on the show, however, John’s character was taken out of the storyline. Years later, the actor revealed that he had multiple disagreements with the series’ writers.

During a 2017 interview, John pointed out that when production on Good Times began, the set “had no African-American writers on the show, and some of the attitudes they had written, as per my character and, frankly, for some of the other characters as well, caused me to say, ‘Uh uh, we can’t do this, we can’t do that.’ And they’d say, ‘What do you mean we can’t do this?’”

“They’d go on about their credits and the rest of that, and I’d look at each and every one of them and say, ‘Well, how long have you been Black? That just doesn’t happen in the community. We don’t think that way. We don’t act that way. We don’t let our children do that,'” John said, according to Ebony.

John Amos’ Cause of Death

Per PEOPLE, K.C. confirmed that John died of natural causes. In his statement, K.C. mentioned that his late father had “transitioned.”

John Amos’ Children

John shares his son, Kelly Christopher “K.C.” Amos, and his daughter, Shannon Amos, with his first wife, Noel Mickelson. John and Noel were married from 1965 to 1975. He then moved on with his second wife, actress Lillian Lehman. The two were married from 1978 to 1979.