Joey Graziadei’s Future Wife: 5 Things About His Fiancee Kelsey Anderson

Image Credit: Getty Images

Joey Graziadei may have made a name for himself in the reality TV world, but so has his future wife, fiancée Kelsey Anderson! The Louisiana native has been cheering Joey on during his stint on Dancing With the Stars‘ 33rd season. Now that he’s taken home the Mirrorball Trophy, the engaged couple can hopefully have some downtime together.

Weeks before the season 33 finale of DWTS, Joey thanked Kelsey for her support and revealed they were celebrating their one-year anniversary.

“I still cannot believe that it has been a year since I got down on one knee and asked you to marry me,” Joey wrote in an Instagram post in November 2024. “This is another appreciation post for everything you do. The laughs, the love, the support, the joy and the excitement. Every day with you is an adventure, and I cannot wait to see all of the memories we get to create in the years to come. I know sitting and anxiously watching me dance on live TV probably wasn’t how you thought we’d spend our first anniversary, but I can’t tell you enough how much I appreciate your support. I couldn’t do this without you, so thank you for always being my biggest fan through this amazing experience. I love you forever.”

Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about Kelsey and her relationship with Joey below!

Kelsey Was a Contestant on The Bachelor

Kelsey landed a spot on season 28 of The Bachelor. After getting engaged to Joey, Kelsey penned a heartfelt announcement to her Instagram account. The ABC personality pointed out that she joined the show “open to love, but not set on it” and never expected to find the love of her life.

“I would like to introduce my fiancé, Joseph Michael Graziadei a.k.a Joey, the (not applicable anymore) Bachelor,” Kelsey wrote. “I came on The Bachelor excited to embrace a unique life experience. I was open to love, but not set on it. My mindset going in was that Joey is just a guy, and I’m just a gal, and we have no idea if we will mesh or not, so let’s find out … and boy, did I.”

While recalling her first few weeks with Joey, Kelsey noted that she “knew who he was at his core.”

“After fantasy suites, Dez (my producer& now friend) asked me what loving Joey felt like,” she wrote. “I said it feels like a perfect day, when the sun is out, the clouds are fluffy, when it’s not too cold or too hot, and everything just feels right! Joey, loving you is effortless like a beautiful sunny day. I feel so thankful for all of the crazy choices we both have made in life that lead us to each other.”

She Grew Up in Germany

Though she is originally from Louisiana, Kelsey grew up on a military base in Germany, according to her Bachelor profile. Her parents both served in the military.

Kelsey Is a Junior Project Manager

Before going on The Bachelor, Kelsey worked as a junior project manager.

Kelsey & Joey Live in L.A. Now

In late 2024, Joey and Kelsey revealed that they are living together in Los Angeles.

“Household update — we actually are currently living in L.A., just Joey and I,” Kelsey told E! News in September 2024. “I had a lease. I was living and working in New Orleans, so Joey just came to me.”