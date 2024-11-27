Joey Graziadei’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Has in 2024

Image Credit: Getty Images

From starring on The Bachelor to winning Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, Joey Graziadei has been on a remarkable journey. On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, the 29-year-old was crowned the winner of the dancing competition alongside his professional partner, Jenna Johnson. Reflecting on his win during the finale episode, Joey expressed, “This experience has been unbelievable, honestly. Everyone from the beginning. Ilona, you have been amazing this season. I love you. All the finalists, the judges, thank you for bearing with us. I tried my best, I promise. Thank you.”

While Joey is widely recognized for his reality TV roles, he was once just a regular guy from Royersford, Pennsylvania. Since rising to fame, Joey has built a net worth of his own, but rumors emerged suggesting he was struggling financially. These rumors began circulating when he moved in with his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, and her roommates. According to Distractify, he addressed the rumors on Instagram Stories sharing,”There were headlines and videos that stated I was in financial trouble. Let me set the record straight. I’m not broke. I’m doing just fine. But I am temporarily living with Kelsey and her roommates as a choice to be able to spend as much time as possible with her as she finishes out her lease.”

To learn more about Joey’s net worth keep on reading below.

What Is Joey Graziadei’s Net Worth?

According to multiple reports, Joey is estimated to have a net worth of $250,000.

How Does Joey Graziadei Earn His Money?

Joey earns income from several sources. His time on The Bachelor and Dancing With the Starselevated his status as a TV personality, which opened doors to other opportunities in the entertainment world. However, Joey also had a life outside of the reality TV spotlight.

Joey Graziadei’s Jobs

Before his reality TV fame, Joey worked in other fields. According to his Bachelor biography on ABC, he is a professional tennis instructor. In addition to his work in tennis, Joey has held corporate positions at companies like Paylocity and Comdata, according to multiple outlets.