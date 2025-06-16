Jimmy Swaggart’s Children: How Many Kids He Has

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jimmy Swaggart is known for his television career as an evangelist, but he’s also a husband and a father. The Louisiana native’s priorities lie with his family, who announced in June 2025 that Jimmy was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest. In fact, his adult son, a fellow preacher, confirmed the news.

Many are wondering how Jimmy’s family is holding up amid his health crisis. Below, find out how many children Jimmy has and more details about his personal life.

Who Is Jimmy Swaggart?

Jimmy is the host of The Jimmy Swaggart Telecast. He is a televangelist who rose to fame in the 1980s and also created the Jimmy Swaggart Ministries.

Who Is Jimmy Swaggart’s Wife?

Since 1952, Jimmy has been married to his wife, Frances Swaggart.

How Many Kids Does Jimmy Swaggart Have?

Jimmy is a father to one child: his son, Donnie, whom he shares with his wife, Frances. Donnie followed in the Swaggart family business by becoming a preacher like his dad.

Jimmy Swaggart’s Net Worth

Jimmy has a net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jimmy Swaggart’s Health

Donnie announced that his father’s health was in decline in June 2025 when Jimmy was hospitalized. While speaking to his congregation, Donnie revealed that Jimmy went into cardiac arrest.

“This morning at a little after 8 [a.m.], Gabe and I rushed into Mother’s house,” Donnie said at the Family Worship Center at the time. “Dad had gone into cardiac arrest. He never regained consciousness. We both took turns giving him chest compressions until EMT could get there and they were, I’ve never seen so many people arrive at one time and I want to thank them.”

Though Jimmy’s condition was stable, Donnie said that “his time will be short.”

“But they were able to get a heartbeat back,” Donnie added. “Right now he is in ICU and without a miracle, without a miracle, his time will be short. … But we believe God. We’re not giving up. We’ve already told the doctors we don’t want to hear anything from them. We will make decisions in our own time. But we’re going to give the Lord an opportunity to work.”

Jimmy Swaggart Ministries followed up in a statement on June 16, 2025, which pointed out that Jimmy “remains in the ICU, where he is under close medical care,” according to The Advocate.