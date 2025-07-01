Is Jimmy Swaggart Still Alive? Update on What’s Going on With the Preacher

Image Credit: Getty Images

Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart was rushed to a hospital and going into cardiac arrest, and fans are worried if they lost him or if he’s still alive. According to his son and fellow minister Donnie Swaggart, “he never regained consciousness,” and remains in critical condition. “Without a miracle, his time is short,” Donnie told their congregation. “We’re going to give the Lord an opportunity to work. We will not retreat. We will not quit.”

During a service shortly thereafter, Donnie offered a heartfelt prayer amid the uncertainty, saying, “I love you in spite of my father being in the hospital. I love you in spite of the tears that I’ve shed. I love you in spite of the pressure I feel on my shoulder.” He continued, “We are believing God but also placed it into His hands. No questions. No complaints. As for God, His way is perfect.”

Get an update on Jimmy’s condition and learn what happened to him.

What Happened to Jimmy Swaggart?

Swaggart went into cardiac arrest on June 15. According to Donnie, the evangelist “never regained consciousness. We both took turns giving him chest compressions until EMT could get there and they were, I’ve never seen so many people arrive at one time and I want to thank them.”

“This morning at a little after 8 [a.m.], Gabe and I rushed into Mother’s house,” Donnie continued at the Family Worship Center at the time. “Dad had gone into cardiac arrest. He never regained consciousness. We both took turns giving him chest compressions until EMT could get there and they were, I’ve never seen so many.”

Is Jimmy Swaggart Still Alive?

No, Jimmy has died, a statement shared to his Facebook page on July 1, 2025, confirmed.

“Today, our hearts are heavy as we share that Brother Swaggart has finished his earthly race and entered into the presence of His Savior, Jesus Christ,’ the post read. “Today was the day he has sung about for decades. He met his beloved Savior and entered the portals of glory. At the same time, we rejoice knowing that we will see him again one day. For over seven decades, Brother Swaggart poured out his life preaching the gospel, singing songs of the faith, and pointing millions to the saving power of Jesus Christ and the Baptism of the Holy Spirit. His voice echoed through nations, his music softened hearts, and his message never changed: Jesus Christ and Him crucified. He was not just a preacher—he was a worshiper, a warrior, and a witness to the grace and mercy of God. He was a man whose faith was steadfast and always entered whatever door the Lord opened. And the Lord honored that faith.”

Jimmy Swaggart Ministries announced in a statement on June 16, 2025, that Jimmy “remains in the ICU, where he is under close medical care,” according to The Advocate. Shortly before his father died, Donnie said that Jimmy was “facing the end,” according to The Christian Post.

Jimmy Swaggart’s Net Worth

Jimmy had a net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who Is Jimmy Swaggart’s Wife?

Jimmy was married to his wife, Frances Swaggart. They wed in 1952 and have been together since then.

Who Are Jimmy Swaggart’s Kids?

Jimmy was a father to his only child, Donnie, whom he shared with his wife, Frances.