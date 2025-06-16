Jimmy Swaggart’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Televangelist Has

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jimmy Swaggart built a career as a televangelist. Since the 1980s, the Louisiana native has earned nationwide recognition for his ministry, and in time, he gradually built his net worth and overall fortune. But in 2025, the preacher appeared to hit a problem that June when his family announced a health issue.

Below, learn more about Jimmy’s career, personal life and health.

Who Is Jimmy Swaggart?

Jimmy is the host of The Jimmy Swaggart Telecast and the creator of the Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, which owns and oversees the SonLife Broadcasting Network.

Jimmy Swaggart’s Net Worth

As of June 2025, Jimmy has a net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Draw as close to God as you can because it’s the single most important thing in the world, and I continue to speak of that for which all of us have been called. Taken from “From Me To You” by Jimmy Swaggart // June 2021 The Evangelist pic.twitter.com/eiGNginXXO — Jimmy Swaggart (@JimmyLSwaggart) June 30, 2021

Jimmy Swaggart’s Health

Jimmy’s son, Donnie Swaggart, announced the news of his father’s declining health in June 2025. While speaking to his congregation, Donnie said Jimmy went into cardiac arrest and barely made it.

“This morning at a little after 8 [a.m.], Gabe and I rushed into Mother’s house,” Donnie said at the Family Worship Center. “Dad had gone into cardiac arrest. He never regained consciousness. We both took turns giving him chest compressions until EMT could get there and they were, I’ve never seen so many people arrive at one time and I want to thank them.”

While Jimmy’s condition was stable, Donnie pointed out that “his time will be short.”

“But they were able to get a heartbeat back,” Donnie said. “Right now he is in ICU and without a miracle, without a miracle, his time will be short. … But we believe God. We’re not giving up. We’ve already told the doctors we don’t want to hear anything from them. We will make decisions in our own time. But we’re going to give the Lord an opportunity to work.”

Jimmy Swaggart Ministries said in a statement on June 16, 2025, that Jimmy “remains in the ICU, where he is under close medical care,” according to The Advocate.

Who Is Jimmy Swaggart’s Wife?

Jimmy married his wife, Frances Swaggart, in 1952.

Does Jimmy Swaggart Have Children?

Yes, Jimmy shares his only child, son Donnie, with Frances. Donnie followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a preacher.