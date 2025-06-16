Jimmy Swaggart’s Health: Update on Evangelist’s Condition

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jimmy Swaggart, the famous televangelist and host of The Jimmy Swaggart Telecast, went into cardiac arrest in June 2025, and it appears his health is declining. According to the Louisiana native’s family, Swaggart needs a “miracle.” So, where does this leave the preacher now?

Who Is Jimmy Swaggart?

Swaggart is a Pentecostal televangelist as well as a gospel artist. He rose to recognition in the 1980s upon creating the Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, the owner and main operator of the SonLife Broadcasting Network. Through his ministry, Swaggart has written and released around 50 Christian books.

When it comes to his gospel career, Swaggart received one Grammy nomination.

Draw as close to God as you can because it’s the single most important thing in the world, and I continue to speak of that for which all of us have been called. Taken from “From Me To You” by Jimmy Swaggart // June 2021 The Evangelist pic.twitter.com/eiGNginXXO — Jimmy Swaggart (@JimmyLSwaggart) June 30, 2021

Jimmy Swaggart’s Health Now

At the age of 90, Swaggart’s health appears to be in decline. According to his son, Donnie Swaggart, the elder preacher went into cardiac arrest in June 2025, and he “never regained consciousness.”

“This morning at a little after 8 [a.m.], Gabe and I rushed into Mother’s house,” Swaggart’s son told his congregation at the Family Worship Center. “Dad had gone into cardiac arrest. He never regained consciousness. We both took turns giving him chest compressions until EMT could get there and they were, I’ve never seen so many people arrive at one time and I want to thank them.”

Apparently, Swaggart’s condition got so bad that his son said “his time will be short,” implying that he will die soon.

“But they were able to get a heartbeat back,” Donnie pointed out. “Right now he is in ICU and without a miracle, without a miracle, his time will be short. … But we believe God. We’re not giving up. We’ve already told the doctors we don’t want to hear anything from them. We will make decisions in our own time. But we’re going to give the Lord an opportunity to work.”

Jimmy Swaggart Ministries followed up in a statement, which pointed out that Jimmy “remains in the ICU, where he is under close medical care,” according to The Advocate.

Jimmy Swaggart’s Wife

Swaggart has been married to his wife, Frances Swaggart, since 1952.

Jimmy Swaggart’s Children

The evangelist and his wife share their only child, son Donnie, together.