Comedians & Celebs React to Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension: Jimmy Fallon, Bill Maher & More

While some conservative figures supported ABC’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! following Jimmy Kimmel’s remarks about the suspect accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk—the move quickly drew backlash from the entertainment world. Fellow late-night hosts and celebrity friends condemned the network’s choice to sideline Kimmel, calling it a blow to free expression in comedy. Now, after more than a week off the air, the late-night comedian has returned to ABC, using his comeback monologue to directly address the controversy.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled how fellow late-night comedians and celebrities reacted to Kimmel’s suspension.

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan on a podcast episode on September 23 said, “I definitely don’t think that the government should be involved, ever, in dictating what a comedian can or cannot say in a monologue.”

“The problem is the companies, if they are being pressured by the government – so if that’s real – and if people on the right are like ‘yeah, go get ’em,’ oh my God, you’re crazy. You’re crazy for supporting this because this will be used on you,” he added.

Bill Maher

Calling Kimmel his “compatriot,” Maher disagreed with the ABC comedian’s “MAGA crowd comment” but defended his right to free speech.

“Well, I guess you all heard Jimmy Kimmel, my friend, my compatriot,” Maher began. “He’s been canned by ABC for comments he made about Charlie Kirk’s assassin. … Jimmy, pal, I am with you, I support you, and on the bright side, you don’t have to pretend anymore that you like Disneyland. That was always a great part of it for me when I got my ass canned over there.”

Jimmy Fallon

“The big story is that Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by ABC after pressure from the FCC, leaving everyone thinking, ‘WTF?'” Jimmy Fallon joked at the start of his monologue, before taking a more serious turn. “To be honest with you all, I don’t know what’s going on, and no one does. But I do know Jimmy Kimmel, and he’s a decent, funny and loving guy, and I hope he comes back.”

Fallon then incorporated a “Big Brother”-esque voice to censor anything he said against Donald Trump.

Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert, whose show was canceled by CBS in July 2025, did not hold back from condemning ABC during his monologue.

“Welcome, one and all, to The Late Show. I’m your host Stephen Colbert, but tonight, we are all Jimmy Kimmel,” Colbert began, calling out ABC for “blatant censorship …. with an autocrat, you cannot give an inch, and if ABC thinks this is going to satisfy the regime, they are woefully naive.”

Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart made a surprise Thursday evening appearance on The Daily Show to poke fun at the fear of censorship.

“We have another fun, hilarious, Administration-compliant show!” Jon said while pretending to be frightened. His hyperbolized compliments about Trump included calling the latter “father,” for example.

Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes, who was supposed to be Kimmel’s guest before the show got suspended, took to social media to share her reaction.

“I was supposed to go over and have a chat with my friend Jimmy Kimmel on his show, but as you have heard by now, the Jimmy Kimmel show has been pulled indefinitely, abruptly, because of complaints from the Trump administration,” Sykes said in an Instagram video. “So, let’s see, he didn’t end the Ukraine war or solve Gaza within his first week but he did end freedom of speech within his first year. Hey, for those of you who pray, now’s the time to do it. Love you, Jimmy.”