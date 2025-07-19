Will ‘The Daily Show’ Be Canceled? Inside the Jon Stewart Show’s Future

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jon Stewart quickly made headlines after CBS announced the shocking cancelation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in July 2025. Since Jon currently hosts The Daily Show alongside Jordan Klepper, Ronny Chieng, Jon Stewart, Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta and several correspondents, Comedy Central fans are afraid that its parent company, Paramount Global, might cancel the show as well.

Adding more fuel to the firestorm this summer were Jon’s podcast comments about The Daily Show‘s fate. The comedian admitted that he and his colleagues haven’t even heard from Skydance Media, the company that Paramount Global merged with.

Below, get updates on the status of The Daily Show.

Has The Daily Show Been Canceled?

No, The Daily Show has not been canceled, but fans are afraid it will be amid Paramount Global’s merger with Skydance Media and amid the shocking termination of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Will Jon Stewart Get Fired From The Daily Show?

Comedy Central has not fired Jon from The Daily Show, nor its other hosts and comedians, but Jon was asked about the show’s fate during an episode of his podcast hours before Stephen announced his show’s imminent end.

“Boy, that’s a good question,” Jon said. “Unfortunately, we haven’t heard anything from them [Skydance Media]. They haven’t called me and said like, ‘Don’t get too comfortable in that office, Stewart!’ … I’ve been kicked out of sh***er establishments than that. We’ll land on our feet.”

However, the veteran comedian acknowledged that he “honestly [doesn’t] know” the future of The Daily Show but added, “I’d like to believe that… Like, without The Daily Show, Comedy Central is kind of like muzak at this point. I think we’re the only sort of life that exists on a current basis other than South Park.”

Jon pointed out he thinks their show “bring[s] enough value” to Comedy Central but admitted “that may not be their consideration.”

Only time will tell what will happen to The Daily Show.

Why Was The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Canceled?

CBS executives insisted that The Late Show is ending due to financial reasons.

“This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” their statement read. “It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

However, critics and some public figures questioned if The Late Show‘s cancelation was connected to CBS’ $16 million settlement with Donald Trump. Politicians including Adam Schiff and Elizabeth Warren publicly asked whether the termination of Stephen’s show was political.

Just finished taping with Stephen Colbert who announced his show was cancelled. If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 17, 2025

When Is The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ending?

CBS and Stephen confirmed that The Late Show will end in May 2026.