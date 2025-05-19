Wendy McMahon: About the CBS Executive Who Is Stepping Down

Image Credit: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Wendy McMahon resigned from her position as president of CBS News and Stations amid the network’s ongoing tensions with Donald Trump. Paramount, the parent company of CBS, is trying to settle a $20 billion lawsuit that Trump filed against it. He accused 60 Minutes of editing a 2024 interview with Kamala Harris.

“It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward,” Wendy wrote in a memo to staff announcing her May 2025 departure from CBS. “It’s time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership.”

Wendy’s announcement came one month after CBS’ executive producer, Bill Owens, signaled his departure in a memo to staff, which claimed that “over the past months, it has become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it, to make independent decisions based on what was right for 60 Minutes.” Bill added, “It’s clear the company is done with me.”

Below, learn about Wendy amid the recent changes in the media landscape across the board.

Wendy McMahon Is Married With Children

Wendy is married to her husband, William Burton, and they have one child together.

Wendy McMahon Went to Louisiana State University

Wendy obtained her bachelor’s degree in mass communication – broadcast journalism at Louisiana State University, then went on to work for various news stations around the United States. She landed her first major job as a promotion manager at WTOC in Savannah, Georgia, according to CBS News.

Wendy McMahon Previously Worked for ABC

Before she returned to work for CBS in 2021, Wendy was the president of ABC Owned Television Stations. She was responsible for the Walt Disney Company’s broadcast stations, newsrooms and streaming assets. Prior to this role, Wendy served as the senior vice president of ABC Owned Television Stations’ Digital.

In 2021, CBS named Wendy and Neeraj Khemlani as co-presidents of CBS News and Stations. Nearly two years later, Wendy became the sole president when Neeraj stepped down.