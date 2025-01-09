Jimmy Carter’s Grandchildren: Meet all of His Grandkids

Former President Jimmy Carter passed away on December 29, 2024, at the age of 100. But before he died, he created a large and vibrant family with his wife, the late Rosalynn Carter. From his three sons and one daughter sprang 22 grandchildren and great grandchildren. As the world remembers the former president during a National Day of Mourning on January 9, get to know each of the grandchildren he left behind.

Jason Carter

Jason Carter is the eldest son of Jimmy Carter’s eldest son, Jack Carter, and his ex-wife Juliette Langford Carter. According to Country Living, Jason is a former state senator and attorney. He also became Georgia’s Democratic nominee for governor in 2014, but lost in the election.

Sara Carter

Sara Rosemary Carter is the second child of Jack and Juliette Carter. She holds a doctorate in neuroscience from the University of California-San Francisco, and works in the advanced biotechnologies industry. She had her little handprints molded as a child and placed into the White House Children’s Garden, immortalizing her as a grandchild of the former president.

John Chuldenko

John Chuldenko is the stepson of Jack Carter, born to his second wife Elizabeth Brasfield. John is a director known for Backseat Drivers and Nesting.

Sarah Reynolds

Sarah Reynolds is Jack Carter’s stepdaughter. She is a painter, according to Country Living.

Joshua Carter

Joshua Carter is the first of three sons born to Jeff Carter and his late wife Annette Davis Carter, who passed away in 2021.

Jeremy Carter

Jeremy Carter is the second son of Jeff and Annette Carter. According to PEOPLE, Jeremy tragically died in 2015 after a heart attack. Per the outlet, his mother attempted CPR to save him. Following his death, his grandfather remembered him as “a very special child” and “a wonderful young man whom we loved very much,” according to NBC News.

James Carter

James Carter is the youngest child of Jeff and Annette Carter.

James Carter IV

James Carter IV is the son of Chip Carter, Jimmy Carter’s third son, and his first wife Caron Griffin. According to Intelligencer, James was instrumental in leaking secret video from a Mitt Romney fundraiser in 2012.

Margaret Alicia Carter

Margaret Alicia Carter is the daughter of Chip Carter and ex-wife Ginger Hodges.

Casey Payne Gallagher

Casey Payne Gallagher is the stepson of Chip Carter.

Hugo James Wentzel

Hugo James Wentzel is the first child of former President Carter’s only daughter, Amy Carter, and her ex-husband, computer consultant James Gregory Wentzel.

Errol Carter Kelly

Errol Carter Kelly is Amy Carter’s second son. He was born to Amy and her second husband, John Joseph “Jay” Kelly.