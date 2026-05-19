Jenny Slatten’s Health: What We Know About the ’90 Day Fiancé’ Alum’s ALS Diagnosis

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Jenny Slatten, whose love story with husband Sumit Singh played out in 2019 on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, announced her ALS diagnosis in an emotional May 2026 social media announcement. She was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, last year.

Fans speculated that Jenny had suffered from a stroke in 2025, so she cleared the air in her statement.

“With a heavy heart we wanted to share a news with all of you guys [sic],” Jenny wrote in her Instagram post. “There was a rumor that I had a stroke, but it turned out to be ALS. At first, we tried to keep it private because it’s been very emotional and overwhelming for us.”

Adding that she and her husband “were hoping to find some kind of solution before speaking publicly,” Jenny wrote, “But after trying for some time, we feel like it’s time to reach out.”

“Thank you so much for all the love and support,” she continued, before adding, “Right now, we are open to any kind of help — treatments, clinical trials, lifestyle changes, or anything that could help treat this disease or slow down its progression.”

Here’s what we know about ALS and what Jenny’s diagnosis means for her overall health.

What Is ALS?

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a neurodegenerative disease that affects how nerve cells communicate with the muscles, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The condition affects the way a person can speak, move and even breathe.

Is There a Cure for ALS?

No. There is no cure for ALS, but there are various treatments to help slow the progression of the illness.

Unfortunately, ALS is fatal. Eric Dane, the actor famous for his roles on Euphoria and Grey’s Anatomy, died of ALS in February 2026.

Did Jenny Slatten Have a Stroke?

No. Jenny did not suffer from a stroke, she explained in her May 2026 Instagram post. She acknowledged that the speculation was purely a rumor.

How Is Jenny Slatten’s Health?

Jenny’s health is unfortunately declining. Her husband, Sumit, told People that he noticed back in late 2024 that she started choking “badly” just drinking water, and she had difficulty swallowing pills.

Sumit and Jenny eventually noticed that her speech started to slow down, a common symptom of the disease.

Jenny’s late father died of ALS years ago.