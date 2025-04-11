Eric Dane’s Health: What Is ALS & How Is He Doing Now?

Eric Dane, known for his roles in Euphoria and Grey’s Anatomy, revealed that he was diagnosed with the disease known as ALS. The announcement came as a surprise to his fans, and many expressed concern over his health. However, rest assured, the actor — who shares his daughters, Billie and Georgia, with his ex-wife, Rebecca Gayheart — noted that he is still able to work.

To learn more about Eric, his career and his illness, keep reading.

Who Is Eric Dane?

Eric is known for quite a few film and TV roles, but his most recent one is playing Cal Jacobs in HBO’s hit series Euphoria. Among his most famous previous roles were playing Mark Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy and Captain Tom Chandler in The Last Ship.

The San Francisco native has also appeared in the shows Saved By the Bell, The Wonder Years, Gideon’s Crossing, Charmed, Private Practice and Wireless.

How Old Is Eric Dane?

Eric is 52 years old as of April 2025. He was born on November 9, 1972.

Eric Dane’s Health

In April 2025, Eric told People about his diagnosis with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

“I have been diagnosed with ALS,” the actor revealed. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

What Is ALS?

ALS, a.k.a amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s disease is a disease in the nerve system that affects cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control over time, per Mayo Clinic. The disease typically begins with twitching and/or weakness in muscles, trouble swallowing or slurred speech.

Is There a Cure for ALS?

There is currently no known cure for ALS.

Can You Die From ALS?

Yes, ALS is considered a fatal disease. Therefore, a patient living with it typically dies after the disease progresses to a certain point.

Will Eric Dane Still Be in Euphoria?

Yes, per Eric’s statement to People, he will continue to star in Euphoria as Cal Jacobs. The publication reported that the actor will return to set on April 14, 2025, to start production on season 3.