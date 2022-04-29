Eric Dane’s Daughters: Meet His 2 Little Ones, Billie and Georgia

The 'Grey's Anatomy' star is a loving father to two daughters, whom he shares with his ex-wife. Find out about both of Eric Dane's kids here!

By:
April 29, 2022 11:43AM EDT
eric dane, rebecca gayheart, georgia dane, billie dane
View gallery
Eric Dane, from left, Georgia Dane, Rebecca Gayheart-Dane, and Billie Beatrice Dane arrive at the 14th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball held at the residence of Susan Harris and Hayward Kaiser, in Los Angeles14th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball, Los Angeles, USA
Rebecca Gayheart, Eric Dane, Georgia Dane, Billie Dane15th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball, Brentwood, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jun 201615th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals
Us Actors Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Arrive with Their Daughters Georgia (l) and Billie (r) For the World Premiere of Disney's 'Cinderella' at the El Capitan Theatre Hollywood Los Angeles California Usa 01 March 2015 the Movie Opens in the Us on 13 March 2015 United States Los AngelesUsa Film Premiere - Mar 2015
Image Credit: Nina Prommer/EPA/Shutterstock

Eric Dane is a beloved actor, most well-known for his performance as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy. While he’s had a varied career, playing characters like Multiple Man in X-Men: The Last Stand or more recently Cal Jacobs in Euphoria, he’ll always be Mark Sloan (nicknamed “McSteamy“) to so many people.

Throughout much of his career, Eric, 49, was married to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Rebecca Gayheart, 50, from 2004, until the pair split up in 2018. Their divorce was finalized in 2021, but it seems they’re still great co-parents to their daughters Billie, 12, and Georgia, 10. Find out more about both of the actor’s girls here!

Eric and Rebecca pose with their two girls at an event. (Rob Latour/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Billie Beatrice Dane

Eric and Rebecca welcomed their first daughter Billie in March 2010. Eric revealed that the pair had “named [her] after my father,” in a 2016 interview with Harry Connick Jr.  “Whether it was a boy or a girl, the firstborn was going to be a Billie,” he said.

Eric takes a stroll with his daughter Billie. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

While Eric seems to mostly shy away from sharing his family on social media, Rebecca regularly posts adorable photos of both daughters. She’s revealed that she has nicknamed her eldest daughter Billie The Kid, as she regularly calls her in her Instagram captions. Other than the sweet nickname, Billie looks so much like her mom, with long curly hair just like her!

When Billie was a youngster, Eric revealed that she didn’t totally understand his job, especially when he was going to work on the show The Last Ship. “Our eldest, Billie, thinks I’m a mechanic because I walk around the house fixing things and putting her toys together. I told her, ‘Daddy’s going to work on a ship.’ She thinks I’m repairing it,” he told Parade in 2014. Although that was years ago, so she probably knows her dad’s an actor now!

Georgia Geraldine Dane

Eric carries his younger daughter Georgia. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

A year after Billie was born, the couple welcomed their daughter Georgia in December 2011. Eric joked about being the only man in his home during his 2016 interview with Harry Connick Jr. “It’s like the estrogen mafia in my house,” he said at the time.

Shortly after Georgia was born, the couple revealed that Billie was ecstatic to be a big sister, and was happy to help her sister. “Billie is being a great big sister now,” Rebecca told E! News in a 2012 interview. “She’s really sweet. It’s like her live baby doll.”

Like with Billie, Rebecca regularly posts photos of Georgia on her Instagram, and she also revealed that her younger daughter has taken an interest in theater, when she posted a photo of her after her fourth-grade play on March 25, 2022. Eric has also shared an adorable video of his daughter taking a leap down a set of stairs into his arms in a super cute daddy-daughter moment in June 2021.

More From Our Partners

ad