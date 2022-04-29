Eric Dane’s Daughters: Meet His 2 Little Ones, Billie and Georgia

Eric Dane is a beloved actor, most well-known for his performance as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy. While he’s had a varied career, playing characters like Multiple Man in X-Men: The Last Stand or more recently Cal Jacobs in Euphoria, he’ll always be Mark Sloan (nicknamed “McSteamy“) to so many people.

Throughout much of his career, Eric, 49, was married to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Rebecca Gayheart, 50, from 2004, until the pair split up in 2018. Their divorce was finalized in 2021, but it seems they’re still great co-parents to their daughters Billie, 12, and Georgia, 10. Find out more about both of the actor’s girls here!

Billie Beatrice Dane

Eric and Rebecca welcomed their first daughter Billie in March 2010. Eric revealed that the pair had “named [her] after my father,” in a 2016 interview with Harry Connick Jr. “Whether it was a boy or a girl, the firstborn was going to be a Billie,” he said.

While Eric seems to mostly shy away from sharing his family on social media, Rebecca regularly posts adorable photos of both daughters. She’s revealed that she has nicknamed her eldest daughter Billie The Kid, as she regularly calls her in her Instagram captions. Other than the sweet nickname, Billie looks so much like her mom, with long curly hair just like her!

When Billie was a youngster, Eric revealed that she didn’t totally understand his job, especially when he was going to work on the show The Last Ship. “Our eldest, Billie, thinks I’m a mechanic because I walk around the house fixing things and putting her toys together. I told her, ‘Daddy’s going to work on a ship.’ She thinks I’m repairing it,” he told Parade in 2014. Although that was years ago, so she probably knows her dad’s an actor now!

Georgia Geraldine Dane

A year after Billie was born, the couple welcomed their daughter Georgia in December 2011. Eric joked about being the only man in his home during his 2016 interview with Harry Connick Jr. “It’s like the estrogen mafia in my house,” he said at the time.

Shortly after Georgia was born, the couple revealed that Billie was ecstatic to be a big sister, and was happy to help her sister. “Billie is being a great big sister now,” Rebecca told E! News in a 2012 interview. “She’s really sweet. It’s like her live baby doll.”

Like with Billie, Rebecca regularly posts photos of Georgia on her Instagram, and she also revealed that her younger daughter has taken an interest in theater, when she posted a photo of her after her fourth-grade play on March 25, 2022. Eric has also shared an adorable video of his daughter taking a leap down a set of stairs into his arms in a super cute daddy-daughter moment in June 2021.