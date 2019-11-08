‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Gushes Over Eric Dane’s Hot New McSteamy Photo

Eric Dane reminded Ellen Pompeo how he earned his ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ nickname, ‘McSteamy.’ Ellen was quick to clap back after her friendly comment on Twitter was labeled as ‘flirting,’ though!

Sorry McDreamy, but it was McSteamy who grabbed Ellen Pompeo’s attention on Nov. 7! Ellen’s co-star Eric Dane, 47, treated Twitter to an especially studly photo of himself on Thursday, reminding fans how he landed the role as Mark Everett Sloan, M.D. — otherwise known as McDreamy — on Grey’s Anatomy. In reaction to his handsome portrait (Eric was seriously flexing those biceps as he sipped on a cup of coffee, as seen here), Ellen tweeted, “What’s up playa????? ❤️💋.”

Of course, fans freaked out. “I’m emotional 🥺🥺,” one fan tweeted, while another fan responded, “THE FRIENDSHIP WE DIDNT KNOW WE NEEDED BACK.” But what was Eric’s response? “Hey girl,” the actor replied, staying in character.

Obviously, the playful exchange wasn’t to be taken seriously (both co-stars are in happy marriages). After their Twitter banter was labeled as “flirty” by one news outlet, Ellen responded to the article with food for thought on Nov. 8: “Trying to figure out if this is corny or sexist or just salacious… for the record this guy …@RealEricDane I adore …but it’s interesting if women say hi or just send kiss emoji to someone they love like a brother why is it labeled flirting? Just made me think that’s all.”

Again, Ellen and Eric are taken — Ellen has been married to music producer Chris Ivery, 52, since 2007, while Eric tied the knot with model Rebecca Gayheart, 48, in 2004. But their tweets did bring us back to the good old days when McSteamy starred on Grey’s Anatomy, a medical drama series that he left in 2012. There were “many moments” Ellen herself entertained the idea of leaving the hit drama series due to unequal pay, which the actress revealed in a tell-all interview with Variety that was published in June!