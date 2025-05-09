Jeanine Pirro’s Kids: Does the Republican Have Children?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jeanine Pirro has spent decades in the public eye as a Fox News host, former judge, and outspoken Republican commentator—but what about her family life? While she’s known for her legal and media career, Jeanine is also a mother.

Find out more about her and her family below.

Who Is Jeanine Pirro?

Jeanine is a television host, attorney, former judge, prosecutor, and Republican political commentator. She first made history as the first female district attorney of Westchester County, New York, serving from 1993 to 2005.

After leaving public office, Jeanine transitioned into television, becoming a familiar face on Fox News. She hosted Justice with Judge Jeanine from 2011 to 2022, where she became known for her fiery monologues and conservative viewpoints. In 2022, she joined the network’s roundtable talk show, The Five, as a co-host.

Jeanine has also authored several books, including legal thrillers and political commentaries, and made appearances on various talk shows and news programs. In May 2025, she made headlines again when President Donald Trump appointed her interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

“I am pleased to announce that Judge Jeanine Pirro will be appointed interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

He continued, “Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position, and is considered one of the top district attorneys in the history of New York. She is in a class by herself.”

Is Jeanine Pirro Married?

No, Jeanine is not currently married. She was previously married to Albert Pirro, a New York lawyer and real estate developer. The couple tied the knot in 1975 and divorced in 2013 after nearly 40 years of marriage.

Albert gained notoriety in 2000 when he was convicted on 34 counts of tax fraud and conspiracy for improperly deducting more than $1 million in personal expenses as business write-offs. In one of his final acts before leaving office in 2021, Trump issued a last-minute pardon to Albert, who had been a longtime GOP donor.

Does Jeanine Pirro Have Kids?

Yes, Jeanine has two children with her ex-husband, Albert: a daughter named Christi Pirro and a son named Alexander Pirro.

What Is Jeanine Pirro’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jeanine’s net worth is estimated at around $14 million. Her wealth comes from her work as a district attorney, judge, TV host, author, and public speaker. Her long-running tenure at Fox News, book deals, and speaking engagements have been key contributors to her earnings.