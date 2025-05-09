Jeanine Pirro’s Husband: All About Her Past Marriage to Ex Albert Pirro

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jeanine Pirro, the Fox News host and former judge, was married to businessman and attorney Albert Pirro for nearly four decades. Throughout their high-profile marriage, the couple faced both personal and public challenges, including Albert’s conviction and prison sentence for tax fraud.

Here’s a closer look at Jeanine’s relationship with her ex-husband and more about their relationship below.

Who Is Jeanine Pirro’s Ex-Husband?

Jeanine’s ex-husband, Albert, is a New York lawyer and real estate developer. The couple married in 1975 and were together for nearly 40 years before divorcing in 2013. Albert gained notoriety in 2000 when he was convicted on 34 counts of tax fraud and conspiracy for improperly deducting more than $1 million in personal expenses as business write-offs. He served 11 months in federal prison.

Despite the scandal, Jeanine publicly supported him during the trial, though their marriage eventually ended years later. In one of his final acts in office, Donald Trump issued a full pardon for Albert during the final minutes of his first term.

Does Jeanine Pirro Have Kids?

Yes, Jeanine has two children with Albert: a daughter, Christi Pirro, and a son, Alexander Pirro. Christi, often called “Kiki,” is an attorney who works in restructuring and bankruptcy law. She married investment banker Zak Schwarzman in 2017. Alexander, known as Alex, has worked in real estate and business. Both children have largely stayed out of the public spotlight compared to their mother.

Jeanine Pirro’s Net Worth

Jeanine’s net worth is estimated to be around $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Jeanine Pirro’s Job?

Jeanine is currently a co-host on Fox News’ The Five and a prominent political commentator. In addition to her media role, she was appointed in May 2025 as the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia by Trump, marking a return to a high-profile legal position after years in television. Pirro previously served as Westchester County’s first female district attorney and has authored multiple books on law, politics, and her own life.