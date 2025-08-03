Jeanine Pirro Net Worth 2025: How Much Money She Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jeanine Pirro has made headlines for decades as an attorney, TV personality, and outspoken political commentator. In May 2025, President Donald Trump appointed the Fox News host as the interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., marking her return to a major legal role after years in media. Now that she’s been confirmed as the country’s top prosecutor, learn more about Jeanine ,including her background, net worth, and family life below.

Is Jeanine Pirro an Attorney?

Yes, Jeanine is a licensed attorney with a distinguished legal career. She began as an Assistant District Attorney in Westchester County, New York, in 1975. In 1990, she became the first female judge in Westchester County Court and, in 1993, the county’s first female District Attorney. During her tenure, she established one of the nation’s first Domestic Violence Bureaus, highlighting her commitment to victim advocacy. Her legal expertise and public profile led to her hosting roles on television, including “Justice with Judge Jeanine” and co-hosting “The Five” on Fox News.

As of 2025, Jeanine has returned to public service, appointed by former President Trump as the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. This appointment follows the withdrawal of Ed Martin‘s nomination and marks Jeanine’s return to a prosecutorial role after two decades in media.

Fighting for victims, delivering justice – these are the cases that shaped our week!@USAttyPirro pic.twitter.com/eoGk6EWGTx — U.S. Attorney DC (@USAO_DC) August 1, 2025

Jeanine Pirro’s Net Worth

As of 2025, Jeanine’s net worth is estimated at approximately $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Jeanine Pirro Married?

Jeanine was married to Albert J. Pirro Jr., a businessman and attorney, from 1975 until their divorce in 2013. The marriage faced challenges, including Albert’s conviction for tax fraud in 2000, for which he served time in prison. Despite their separation, Jeanine has spoken about her continued pursuit of companionship. In a 2025 interview, she mentioned dating various individuals post-divorce but acknowledged that none led to a lasting relationship.

Does Jeanine Pirro Have Kids?

Yes, Jeanine has two children: a daughter, Christi Pirro, and a son, Alexander Pirro. Christi, often referred to as “Kiki,” is an accomplished attorney. In November 2024, Jeanine shared a proud moment on Instagram, celebrating Christi’s completion of the New York City Marathon. Alexander, known as Alex, is also professionally established. In 2023, Jeanine posted about his engagement to Christine, celebrating their engagement party in Positano, Italy.