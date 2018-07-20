Jeanine Pirro: 5 Things To Know About The Trump-Loving Judge Who Fought With Whoopi Goldberg

Jeanine Pirro and Whoopi Goldberg had the mother of all feuds over Donald Trump on ‘The View.’ We’ve got five things to know about the ultra-right former judge and Fox News host.

Controversial Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, 67, really got a rise out of The View‘s lead panelist Whoopi Goldberg, 62, when she appeared on the show on July 19 to promote her new book Liars, Leakers and Liberals; The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy. She accused Whoopi of having Trump derangement syndrome and the Oscar winner went OFF! The two got in an on-air sparring match over Whoopi’s accusations that President Donald Trump, 71, has ginned up racial tensions in America. Whoopi eventually cut the segment short, saying “Goodbye! I’m done!” then going to commercial. Jeanine has since claimed that Whoopi confronted her backstage and used F-bombs in demanding she leave the building. We’ve got five things to know about the former judge.

1. Jeanine was once a respected judge and prosecutor.

In 1990 she became the first female judge elected to the Westchester County Court and went on to trailblaze as the first female District Attorney of Westchester County three years later. She specialized in domestic abuse cases and became a high profile New York fixture for her aggressive prosecutions. She then parlayed her profile to become a national pundit during the OJ Simpson murder case, making appearances on Nightline and Larry King Live.

2. Jeanine has tried her hand at politics.

She sought the state’s Republican nomination to run against Hillary Clinton for her New York U.S. Senate seat in 2006. Now-President Donald Trump even contributed to her campaign. She eventually dropped out of the race to instead run for Attorney General of the State of New York that same year. She lost to Democrat Andrew Cuomo.

3. Jeanine’s husband Albert Pirro has done federal prison time.

He was convicted in 2000 of 34 counts including conspiracy, tax evasion, and multiple counts of filing a false tax return for hiding over $1 million in personal income. He was sentenced to 29 months in prison in a minimum security federal correctional facility. Jeanine was a constant presence at his NYC trial, often sitting in the front row.

4. Jeanine had hew own daytime TV judge show.

In 2008 Judge Jeanine Pirro, debuted on CW stations across the country. It ran until 2011 when it was cancelled due to low ratings. The show did pick up a 2010 Daytime Emmy Award.

5. Jeanine reportedly wants the position of Attorney General of the United States.

She’s been a longtime ally and friend of the president, who often appears on her Fox News show Justice with Judge Jeanine. Politico reported in June of 2018 that she’s angling to replace embattled AG Jeff Sessions. The website said Trump aides and advisors told them she’s been asking Trump for the job of top cop for the past 18 months, but there was little chance she would get the gig.