Jeanine Pirro: 5 Things to Know About the Interim U.S. Attorney

Jeanine Pirro has been a fixture in both the legal and media worlds for decades, known for her sharp commentary, bold opinions, and high-profile career moves. From serving as Westchester County’s first female district attorney to becoming a star on Fox News, Pirro has never shied away from the spotlight.

Most recently, she made headlines after President Donald Trump appointed her as interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C.—a role she officially assumed after being sworn in at the White House on May 28, 2025.

We’ve got five things to know about the former judge.

1. Jeanine was once a respected judge and prosecutor.

In 1990, she became the first female judge elected to the Westchester County Court and went on to trailblaze as the first female District Attorney of Westchester County three years later. She specialized in domestic abuse cases and became a high-profile New York fixture for her aggressive prosecutions. She then parlayed her profile to become a national pundit during the O.J. Simpson murder case, making appearances on Nightline and Larry King Live.

2. Jeanine has tried her hand at politics.

She sought the state’s Republican nomination to run against Hillary Clinton for her New York U.S. Senate seat in 2006. Trump even contributed to her campaign. She eventually dropped out of the race to instead run for Attorney General of the State of New York that same year. She lost to Democrat Andrew Cuomo.

3. Jeanine’s ex-husband, Albert Pirro, has done federal prison time.

Jeanine was married to Albert Pirro, a prominent Westchester County attorney and businessman, from 1975 until their divorce in 2013. In 2000, Albert was convicted on 34 counts of tax fraud and conspiracy for using over $1 million of corporate funds to cover personal expenses, including luxury cars and a vacation home. He was sentenced to 29 months in federal prison and ultimately served 11 months before being released early. Despite standing by him publicly during the trial, Jeanine later described the ordeal as a difficult period in her life.

4. Jeanine had her own daytime TV judge show.

In 2008, Judge Jeanine Pirro debuted on CW stations across the country. It ran until 2011 when it was cancelled due to low ratings. The show did pick up a 2010 Daytime Emmy Award.

5. Jeanine reportedly wants the position of Attorney General of the United States.

She’s been a longtime ally and friend of the president, who often appeared on her Fox News show Justice with Judge Jeanine. In June 2018, Politico reported that Pirro had been lobbying Trump to appoint her as Attorney General, seeking to replace then-embattled AG Jeff Sessions. According to the report, Trump aides said she had been pushing for the role for over 18 months, though insiders noted she was unlikely to secure the position. While she didn’t become Attorney General, Trump later appointed her in May 2025 as interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, marking her return to a high-profile legal role.