TV Shows to Watch in January 2026: What to Stream This Month

Image Credit: Disney

New year, new TV shows to watch after work. From returning series to debuting programs, there’s plenty to watch in the month of January 2026 alone. Fans are dying for their favorite series to return this month, with of the most popular being Tell Me Lies, The Pitt and Bridgerton.

But we can’t forget about all the reality TV series coming back! From American Idol to The Traitors, there’s an overabundance of entertainment to sink into.

Hollywood Life has the full roundup of returning and new television series for you to watch and stream below!

January 1

Run Away (Netflix)

The Cult of the Real Housewife (TLC) – 8 p.m.

January 2

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV) – 8 p.m.

January 4

Best Medicine (Fox; follows NFL doubleheader) – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark) – 9 p.m.

January 5

The Wall (NBC) – 9 p.m.

January 6

Will Trent (ABC), Best Medicine (Fox, regular time), Finding Your Roots (PBS) – 8 p.m.

High Potential (ABC, new time) – 9 p.m

The Rookie (ABC) – 10 p.m

January 7

Beast Games (Prime Video)

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment (Netflix)

Hollywood Squares (CBS), The Masked Singer (Fox) – 8 p.m.

The Price Is Right at Night (CBS) – 9 p.m.

Harlan Coben’s Final Twist (CBS) – 10 p.m.

January 8

The Pitt (HBO Max)

His & Hers (Netflix)

The Traitors (Peacock)

Trainer Games (Prime Video)

Girl Taken (Paramount+)

The Valley: Persian Style (Bravo) – 9 p.m.

The Hunting Party (NBC) – 10 p.m.

January 9

A Thousand Blows (Hulu)

Tehran (Apple TV)

Coldwater (Paramount+)

January 11

The Night Manager (Prime Video, three episodes)

Miss Scarlet (PBS) – 8 p.m.

Industry (HBO), All Creatures Great and Small (PBS) – 9 p.m.

Bookish (PBS) – 10 p.m.

Primal (Adult Swim) – 11:30 p.m

January 13

Tell Me Lies (Hulu)

Pole to Pole With Will Smith (Nat Geo) – 9 p.m.

January 14

Hijack (Apple TV)

Riot Women (BritBox)

Fear Factor: House of Fear (Fox) – 9 p.m.

January 15

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy (Paramount+)

Ponies (Peacock)

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (Netflix)

The Upshaws (Netflix)

Animal Control (Fox) – 9 p.m.

Going Dutch (Fox) – 9:30 p.m

January 18

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO) – 10 p.m.

January 20

Star Search (Netflix) – 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

January 21

Drops of God (Apple TV)

Steal (Prime Video)

Police 24/7 (The CW) – 8 p.m.

The Beauty (FX/Hulu, three episodes) – 9 p.m.

January 22

Scrabble (The CW) – 8 p.m.

Trivial Pursuit (The CW) – 9 p.m.

January 23

Skyscraper Live (Netflix)

January 24

Kingdom (BBC America/AMC+) – 8 p.m.

January 25

Memory of a Killer (Fox) – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

January 26

American Idol (ABC), Extracted (Fox), Wild Cards (The CW) – 8 p.m.

Memory of a Killer (Fox) – 9 p.m.

January 27

Wonder Man (Disney+) – 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

January 28

Shrinking (Apple TV)

School Spirits (Paramount+)

Thursday, Jan. 29