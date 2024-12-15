Jamie Foxx’s Restaurant Altercation: Updates After He Was Attacked

Image Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx has had a hectic season. Just days after his Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, premiered, the actor and comedian was attacked during his birthday dinner at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, California. An altercation between Jamie and the attacker broiled over to the point where the perpetrator physically attacked the Spider-Man: No Way Home star.

The apparent scuffle came a year after Jamie was hospitalized. He later revealed that the reason was because he suffered from a brain bleed, which led to a stroke.

What Happened to Jamie Foxx?

On December 13, 2024, Jamie was involved in an altercation at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills while celebrating his birthday. TMZ was the first to report the news. According to multiple outlets, customers at a nearby table were acting rude toward Jamie. After the Amazing Spider-Man 2 star asked the customers to stop, one person threw a glass at Jamie’s face.

A spokesperson for Jamie told PEOPLE that he “was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth.” As a result, Jamie “had to get stitches and is recovering.” The rep added that police “were called, and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

The Beverly Hills Police Department issued a statement explaining what happened at the restaurant. According to the news release obtained by PEOPLE, authorities were called at around 10 p.m. local time.

“Upon investigation, officers determined that the reported assault with a deadly weapon was unfounded,” police said. “Instead, the incident involved a physical altercation between parties. … The BHPD conducted a preliminary investigation and completed a report documenting the battery. No arrests were made.”

Is Jamie Foxx OK Now?

Jamie appears to be in good condition following the reported attack. Per his spokesperson, he had to get stitches on his face.

The comedian shared a message to his Instagram account, thanking fans for their support.

“The devil is a lie. Can’t win here… thank you to everybody that pray and check on me… when your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness,” Jamie wrote. “But they don’t know that you’re built for it… the lights have been shining bright. And huge thank yous to everyone that have watched and been inspired by ‘What Had Happened Was’… number 1 on @netflix if you haven’t checked it out please go check it out it’s from my heart and my soul [sic].”

Who Witnessed the Restaurant Attack?

Jamie attended his birthday dinner at Mr. Chow with his daughters, Corinne and Anelise, and his ex Kristin Grannis, according to several outlets. He shares Anelise with Kristin.