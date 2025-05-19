Jamal Roberts’ Kids: About the ‘American Idol’ Winner’s Daughters

Image Credit: Disney

Jamal Roberts captured hearts across the country as the winner of American Idol Season 23.

With his powerhouse vocals, inspiring backstory, and deep love for his family, the singer quickly became a fan favorite. Roberts credits his children as his greatest inspiration. “It was really the kids, (who are) just my inspiration,” he told USA Today. “So, even if I could go back every now and then, just show up and be a part of something, I plan to do that.”

Find out more about the proud girl dad and his family below.

Where Is Jamal Roberts From?

Jamal is from Meridian, Mississippi. Before his rise to fame on American Idol, he worked as a physical education teacher at Crestwood Elementary School in his hometown.

Is Jamal Roberts Married?

Jamal has kept his relationship status largely private, and it remains unclear whether he is married. He has chosen to keep that part of his personal life out of the spotlight.

Jamal Roberts’ Kids

Jamal is a proud father of three daughters: Harmoni, Lyrik, and Gianna Grace, who was born during his time on American Idol, just days before his Top 8 performance on American Idol. His two older daughters, 6-year-old Harmoni and 4-year-old Lyrik, were regulars throughout the show, supporting their father every step of the way.

“I never could’ve imagined this when I first stepped on that stage. From my hometown to this moment right here… I’m your next American Idol,” Jamal wrote on Instagram, adding, “To be a role model for my girls, my city, and anybody out there chasing something bigger, this means everything. Now, I get to do what I love, with the best in the game, and share my voice with the world. This is my dream… and it’s just the beginning. I love y’all more than words can say. Thank you thank you thank you.”

Does the American Idol Winner Get Money?

Yes, as the winner of American Idol Season 23, Jamal received a recording contract and a cash prize. While the exact amount for 2025 hasn’t been officially confirmed, previous winners have received a total of $250,000—$125,000 upon winning and an additional $125,000 after completing an album. Additionally, winners are typically provided with a recording budget of up to $300,000 to produce their debut album.