Who Won ‘American Idol’ 2025? See the Winner

Image Credit: Disney

American Idol has officially crowned the winner of Season 23. After a journey filled with talented singers competing to win America’s heart, the moment has finally arrived. The show has launched the careers of stars like Kelly Clarkson, Phillip Phillips, Jordin Sparks, and current judge Carrie Underwood. As this season comes to a close, find out who took home the title on May 18, 2025.

Who Were the Final Top 3 on American Idol ?

The final three contestants were Breanna Nix, Jamal Roberts, and John Foster.

Who Won American Idol 2025 ?

Jamal Roberts, a 28-year-old PE teacher from Mississippi, was crowned the winner of Season 23. In an Instagram post reflecting on his win, he shared, “l’m still trying to process this… God is so good. From my first step on that stage to this unbelievable moment, I never dreamed a kid from my hometown would one day be called American Idol. This journey has been bigger than me, and I’m so grateful for every person who believed in me when I was just chasing a dream.”

He added, “Most of all, I hope my girls see this and know that with faith, hard work, and heart, anything is possible. To my city, my family, and everyone out there grinding for something greater, this is our victory. Now, I get to make music with the best in the world and share my story. But this isn’t the end… it’s just the beginning. From the bottom of my heart…. THANK YOU! None of this happens without y’all.”



What Does the Winner of American Idol Receive?

The winner of American Idol receives a recording contract and a cash prize. According to Business Insider, in a July 2022 interview with Season 16 winner Maddie Poppe, she explained, “You do get $250,000, but not really because of taxes.” She continued, “And you get half of it before you complete your record, and then the second half you get after you complete the record. So it’s just like an advance from the record deal, but I’m pretty sure I have to recoup it.”