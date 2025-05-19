Jamal Roberts: 5 Things About the ‘American Idol’ 2025 Winner

Image Credit: Disney

Jamal Roberts was crowned the season 23 winner of American Idol. His road to victory was, of course, nowhere near easy, but he wowed the judges during his audition when he sang Rick James’ “Mary Jane.” After Ryan Seacrest announced his name as the victor, Jamal celebrated with runner-up John Foster and his other Idol friends.

“I’m still trying to process this … God is so good,” Jamal captioned an Instagram post during the May 2025 season finale. “From my first step on that stage to this unbelievable moment, I never dreamed a kid from my hometown would one day be called American Idol. This journey has been bigger than me, and I’m so grateful for every person who believed in me when I was just chasing a dream.”

Jamal also shouted out his three daughters in his caption, writing, “Most of all, I hope my girls see this and know that with faith, hard work, and heart, anything is possible.”

“To my city, my family, and everyone out there grinding for something greater, this is our victory,” the singer-songwriter added. “Now, I get to make music with the best in the world and share my story. But this isn’t the end… it’s just the beginning. From the bottom of my heart…. THANK YOU! None of this happens without y’all.”

Below, Hollywood Life has five facts about Jamal, our latest American Idol!

Jamal Roberts Is From Mississippi

Jamal is from a small town called Meridian, Mississippi.

Jamal Is the First Black Man to Win American Idol in 20 Years

The music artist became the first Black man to win the show since Ruben Studdard during season 2 in 2003.

Jamal Is an Elementary School P.E. Teacher

Up until now, Jamal has worked as a physical education teacher at Crestwood Elementary School.

Is Jamal Roberts Married?

It’s still unclear what Jamal’s relationship status is, but fans have been asking if he has a wife since he’s a dad to three kids.

Jamal Roberts Has Daughters

Jamal is a proud dad of three little girls named Harmoni, Lyrik, and Gianna. His youngest, Gianna, was born just days before Jamal delivered his Top 8 performance. He even brought some of his daughters up to the stage upon winning Idol.