Is Jamal Roberts Married? Find Out if ‘American Idol’ Winner Has a Wife

Jamal Roberts made American Idol history by becoming the first Black man in more than 20 years to win the show, and the singer-songwriter is a dedicated dad to three little girls! So, fans wondered if Jamal is married or dating anyone, but he has kept the identity of his children’s mother private.

After being crowned the season 23 winner, Jamal took to Instagram to reflect on the achievement. He started the caption by asking, “HOWWWW is this even real?!?!”

“I never could’ve imagined this when I first stepped on that stage. From my hometown to this moment right here… I’m your next American Idol,” Jamal wrote, adding, “To be a role model for my girls, my city, and anybody out there chasing something bigger, this means everything. Now, I get to do what I love, with the best in the game, and share my voice with the world. This is my dream… and it’s just the beginning. I love y’all more than words can say. Thank you thank you thank you.”

Jamal Roberts’ Kids

Jamal is a father to three daughters, Harmoni, Lyrik, and Gianna, according to TV Insider. He’s proudly spoken about his girls on social media and, of course, throughout his American Idol journey. Jamal has called his children his “whole world” several times, and they were able to see their dad perform on the Idol stage a few times before he won season 23.

Jamal’s youngest child, Gianna, was born during his time on Idol.

How Old Is Jamal Roberts?

Jamal is currently 27 years old.

Is Jamal Roberts Married?

It’s still unclear whether Jamal is in a relationship. He has kept that part of his life away from the public eye, and he hasn’t revealed the identity of his children’s mother.

What Is Jamal Roberts’ Job?

Before taking the Idol stage and winning the show, Jamal worked as a physical education teacher at Crestwood Elementary School in Mississippi.

Though most artists have day jobs to pay the bills, Jamal said he “wasn’t really doing the teaching thing for the money,” per USA Today. He added, “It was really the kids, (who are) just my inspiration. So, even if I could go back every now and then, just show up and be a part of something, I plan to do that.”