Ivana Trump’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 3 Children With Donald Trump

Ivana Trump, the Czech-American model and first wife of former president Donald Trump, died July 14 at the age of 73. Ivana and Donald, 76, were married from 1977 to 1992 and had three children together: Donald Trump Jr., 44, Ivanka Trump, 40, and Eric Trump, 38. Ivana held high positions in her ex’s organizations, including The Trump Organization. She also defended Donald when he announced his bid for presidency back in 2015, though she remained fairly low-key during his four years in the White House.

All three of Ivana’s children were extremely involved in their father’s controversial presidency. They’ve taken heat for standing by their father but they’ve continued to support him, even after he lost the 2020 presidential election. Get to know Don Jr, Ivanka, and Eric below.

Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. was born on December 31, 1977. He attended Penn University and after graduating in 2000 he began working for The Trump Organization in New York. Don Jr. currently serves as a trustee and executive vice president of the Trump Organization with his younger brother, Eric. Both boys, along with their sister Ivanka, served as boardroom advisers to their father on his NBC reality series The Apprentice, which aired from 2004 to 2015.

Don Jr. was extremely active in his father’s 2016 presidential campaign. He didn’t technically work for the Trump Administration in the White House, though he was a vocal defender of his dad while he was POTUS. Don Jr. was connected to the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, which his dad won against Hilary Clinton. Ever since Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, Don Jr. has tried overturning the result claiming that it was “rigged.” He also spoke to the crowd of Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021 before they stormed the U.S. Capitol. Don Jr. is now a person of interest in the criminal investigation into the insurrection.

Don Jr. has five children of his own, all of whom he shares with his ex-wife Vanessa Kay Hayden, 44. They were married from 2005 until Vanessa filed for divorce in March 2018. The divorce was finalized by the end of that year. Don Jr. is currently engaged to Kimberly Guilfoye, 53, who worked as an advisor to Trump.

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump was born on October 30, 1981. She graduated from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2004 and joined The Trump Organization as Executive Vice President of Development and Acquisitions the following year. She started her own jewelry, shoe, and apparel fashion lines, but they’ve all shut down. Ivanka was a boardroom adviser with her brothers on NBC’s The Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice. After her dad won the election, she left The Trump Organization and became a senior adviser in the Trump Administration alongside her husband, Jared Kushner. Ivanka served as the director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship. She made history as the first Jewish member of a first family, since she converted to her husband’s religion.

Following Trump’s 2020 election loss, Ivanka has had to testify at the January 6 committee hearings. She backed up former attorney general Bill Barr‘s statements that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen from her father. Trump condemned her comments on Truth Social and he claimed she had “long since checked out” and didn’t know what she was talking about. Ivanka has been living in Miami with her husband Jared, 41, and their three children: daughter Arabella, 10, and sons Joseph, 8, and Theodore, 6.

Eric Trump

Eric Trump was born on January 6, 1984. He graduated from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. and then started working from The Trump Organization. He also served as a boardroom advisor on NBC’s The Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice with his siblings. In 2007, he found the Eric Trump Foundation which raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Eric was an advisor, fundraiser, and campaign surrogate during his father’s 2016 presidential campaign. Eric supported his dad while he was POTUS, though he technically didn’t work in an official position in the Trump Administration.

Eric and his older brother Don Jr. has continued to try and overturn the 2020 presidential election which their father fairly lost. He hasn’t been charged in the January 6 insurrection, which he’s claimed that Antifa was responsible for. Eric is married to Lara Trump, 39, and they have two children: son Eric Luke, 4, and daughter Carolina, 2. Lara was a senior consultant during Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

Eric paid tribute to his mom on Instagram after her tragic passing. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” Eric wrote. “Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”