Donald Trump Claps Back At Ivanka For Claiming He Didn’t Win Election: She Was ‘Not Involved’

Former President Donald Trump responded to a video of an interview shown with his daughter Ivanka during the January 6 committee hearing on his Truth Social platform on Friday, June 10. Donald called out his daughter, for saying that she “accepted” statements made by former Attorney General William Barr that he “did not see evidence of fraud” in the 2020 election in a pre-recorded interview, shown during the Thursday, June 9 hearing. “Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The former President continued to peddle lies that he unjustly lost the election, and he argued that Barr had been swayed by Democrats to say that he hadn’t seen evidence of fraud. “The Democrats hit pay dirt with Barr, he was stupid, ridiculously said there was no problem with the Election, & they left him alone. It worked for him, but not for our Country!” he wrote on his social media platform.

During the interview portion that was previewed during opening statements on Thursday, Barr said that he told Trump that he didn’t see evidence of significant voter fraud that cost him the 2020 election. ” I made it clear I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen and putting out this stuff, which I told the President was bulls**t,” he said in one clip. In a later clip, Ivanka said that she “accepted” what Barr had said that there was no evidence of fraud. Trump did get one last dig at his former AG in, saying that “he sucked.”

View Related Gallery Donald Trump Vs. The Press: Pics United States President Donald J. Trump speaks during a press briefing with members of the coronavirus task force in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC. President Trump and Members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 09 Apr 2020 May 4th 2020 - Lesley Stahl has been released from the hospital after being treated for symptoms of the coronavirus. - File Photo by: zz/Demis Maryannakis/STAR MAX/IPx 2016 9/20/16 Lesley Stahl at The New York City Ballet's Fall Fashion Gala held on September 20, 2016 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City. (NYC)

Trump continued to spread the false claims that the election was stolen during his morning rant, while also deflecting blame for the January 6 attack. “The so-called ‘Rush on the Capitol’ was not caused by me, it was caused by a Rigged and Stolen Election!” he wrote.

Trump’s involvement in the January 6 riot has long been a topic of discussion since the investigation commenced. On the first anniversary of the insurrection, President Joe Biden called out his predecessor for spreading lies about the 2020 election, which eventually led to the riot. “For the first time in our history, the president had not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob stormed the capitol but they failed,” Biden said in his speech.

After Biden slammed him for the big lie, Trump doubled down, and he called out the committee investigating the riot. “Why is it that the Unselect Committee of totally partisan political hacks, whose judgement has long ago been made, not discussing the rigged Presidential Election of 2020? It’s because they don’t have the answers or justifications for what happened,” he said in a statement after the speech.

The January 6 insurrection, which culminated in Trump supporters storming the Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. For the insurrection, Trump was impeached for a second time, but he was acquitted in the impeachment once again. Even many Republicans who had spoken out in support of Trump prior called him out in wake of the insurrection, including Geraldo Rivera, who released a series of tweets criticizing his friend. “He knew what mob intended from the jump. #StopTheSteal crowd was raucous & seething. Many were armed-All angry. What the hell did #POTUS think they were going to do?” he wrote at the time.