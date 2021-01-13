Trump’s Friend Geraldo Rivera Turns On Him After Insurrection: Losing Election ‘Made Him Crazy’

Geraldo Rivera lashed out a former friend Donald Trump, claiming the president went ‘crazy’ after losing the election, and arguing he ‘unleashed a mob’ on the government.

It’s a dark day in Trumpland when even Geraldo Rivera has turned against you. The conservative pundit, a close friend of President Donald Trump, went on a Twitter spree condemning the president for his part in the Capitol Hill insurrection and his response to the violence. “A loyal friend, hounded without mercy by Democrats intent on destroying him from Day 1,” Rivera tweeted on January 12. “Then he lost the election. It made him crazy or revealed a dysfunction I had refused to see. He then unleashed a mob to make war on their own government. [Five] to their doom. @LizCheney is right.”

A loyal friend, hounded without mercy by Democrats intent on destroying him from Day 1. Then he lost the election. It made him crazy or revealed a dysfunction I had refused to see.

He then unleashed a mob to make war on their own government. 5 to their doom. @LizCheney is right — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 13, 2021

Regardless of how Senate ultimately votes, it's entirely appropriate that #DonaldTrump be #Impeached by the House. He knew what mob intended from the jump. #StopTheSteal crowd was raucous & seething. Many were armed-All angry. What the hell did #POTUS think they were going to do? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 13, 2021

Rivera is referring to Rep. Liz Cheney (R- WI), the third-ranking member of House GOP leadership, who said that she would support impeaching President Trump. “Regardless of how Senate ultimately votes, it’s entirely appropriate that #DonaldTrump be #Impeached by the House,” Rivera tweeted. “He knew what mob intended from the jump. #StopTheSteal crowd was raucous & seething. Many were armed-All angry. What the hell did #POTUS think they were going to do?”

He continued, saying in a video that, “#DonaldTrump should be Impeached. He should know history is judging him whether or not he is convicted and removed from office. He should also apologize to the families of those who lost their lives. His actions were inexcusable & undeniable. This time, he did it.” Rivera noted that Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, and personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, were also “complicit in unleashing snarling, seething, shouting mob that invaded & defaced the Capitol. They must apologize-show contrition for grievous loss of life & pain inflicted.

Rivera used to be one of President Trump’s staunchest supporters throughout his presidency. The pundit even suggested that scientists name the COVID-19 vaccination “The Trump,” stating that it wouldn’t exist without his help. But he started to sing a different tune after it became clear that Trump wasn’t accepting the presidential election results. Rivera tweeted Trump “behaved like an entitled frat boy.”