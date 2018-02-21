Kirsten Gillibrand Blasts Trump For Doing ‘Nothing’ To Stop Russian Meddling: ‘A Failure Of Leadership’

Kirsten Gillibrand opened up on ‘The Late Show’ about Russian meddling in the 2016 election. She’s worried will happen in 2018 if Trump doesn’t do anything!

Stephen Colbert asked Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) on the February 20 episode of The Late Show about the upcoming midterm election (Gillibrand is up for reelection). How will we know that it’s going to be a fair fight if we still haven’t gotten to the root of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election? The truth is, Senator Gillibrand’s worried, too. “We need to take this seriously,” she told Colbert. “It is outrageous that we now have all of these indictments proving that Russia meddled in our elections, intentionally trying to change voters minds.

“…We now need accountability and transparency,” she continued. “And the fact that our president has done nothing — literally nothing — is outrageous. It’s a failure of leadership.” Gillibrand has been one of President Donald Trump‘s most vocal critics. Her interview comes just days after FBI independent counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 more individuals in his investigation into Russian collusion in the Trump presidential campaign. Gillibrand and Colbert also discussed gun control in the wake of the massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida on the 14th.

“Congress has done nothing [about gun control]” Gillibrand, who has an “F” rating by the NRA, said. “And they don’t get anything done because the NRA has a chokehold on Congress. The NRA is concerned only with gun sales — it is literally all about money, it is all about greed, it has nothing to do with the Second Amendment — and we’ve seen death after death after death. And it has to stop. You need to take away the voice and the outsized influence that corporations have over members of Congress, and the NRA is one of the worst offenders.”

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Senator Gillibrand? Tell us why or why not!