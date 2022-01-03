Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Engaged As She Flashes 8-Carat Diamond Ring — Photo

Donald Trump Jr. and longtime girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle have reportedly been engaged since NYE 2020 — they’ve just kept it under wraps for a YEAR.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are engaged, according to Daily Mail. The news outlet claims Donald Trump‘s oldest son popped the question the former Fox News personality on New Year’s Eve 2020 — over a year ago — and they’ve been keeping it a secret ever since.

“Don and Kim got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020 – which is Don’s birthday. They’ve been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years,” a source revealed to Daily Mail. “They’ve kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York. Both are focused on their children – they have six between them – and their work.”

Don and Kimberly, who’s been showing off her alleged engagement ring since last year, reportedly plan on living in Jupiter, Florida in a new home after reportedly selling her apartment in New York City for $4.4 million and their $8.1 million Hamptons home.

Donald Jr. celebrated his 44th birthday and the new year at his dad’s New Year’s Eve gala celebration at Mar-a-Lago in Florida with Kimberly by his side. They both wore all black, and as you can see in the Instagram photo above, the 52-year-old flashed her diamond ring on her wedding band finger.

“It’s been an open secret for the past 12 months with everyone Kim runs into admiring her almost 8 carat diamond engagement ring,” the source added. “The chatter about the engagement has increased since the engagement ring was seen on Don and Kim’s Instagram accounts on New Year’s Eve.”

At this time, it’s not yet known whether an extravagant wedding is being planned, but the couple first linked up in 2018, and Daily Mail confirmed their romance.

HollywoodLife reached out to Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly’s reps for comment on this report, but we did not receive immediate responses.