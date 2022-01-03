Breaking News

Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Engaged As She Flashes 8-Carat Diamond Ring — Photo

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Donald Trump Jnr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle in the front row Zang Toi show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 13 Feb 2019
Don Trump, Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, address attendees at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hyatt Regency. Former U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to address attendees on the final day of the conference.CPAC in Orlando, USA - 26 Feb 2021
Donald Trump Jr., and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Ivanka Trump listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue at Dalton Regional Airport, in Dalton, GaTrump, Dalton, United States - 04 Jan 2021
Kimberly Guilfoyle makes remarks as President Donald Trump's son Donald, Jr. listens, at a Keep Iowa Great news conference, in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, February 3, 2020. Iowa's voters head to their first-in-the-nation caucuses today to argue for their 2020 Democratic presidential choice.Trump family members hold news conference in Des Moines Iowa, United States - 03 Feb 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Donald Trump Jr. and longtime girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle have reportedly been engaged since NYE 2020 — they’ve just kept it under wraps for a YEAR.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are engaged, according to Daily Mail. The news outlet claims Donald Trump‘s oldest son popped the question the former Fox News personality on New Year’s Eve 2020 — over a year ago — and they’ve been keeping it a secret ever since.

“Don and Kim got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020 – which is Don’s birthday. They’ve been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years,” a source revealed to Daily Mail. “They’ve kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York. Both are focused on their children – they have six between them – and their work.”

Don and Kimberly, who’s been showing off her alleged engagement ring since last year, reportedly plan on living in Jupiter, Florida in a new home after reportedly selling her apartment in New York City for $4.4 million and their $8.1 million Hamptons home.

Donald Jr. celebrated his 44th birthday and the new year at his dad’s New Year’s Eve gala celebration at Mar-a-Lago in Florida with Kimberly by his side. They both wore all black, and as you can see in the Instagram photo above, the 52-year-old flashed her diamond ring on her wedding band finger.

Related Gallery

Donald Trump Jr. -- Pics Of Donald Trump's Oldest Son

Kimberly Guilfoyle accompanies of Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, during a campaign rally in Montoursville, Pa Trump, Montoursville, USA - 20 May 2019
Donald Trump Jnr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle in the front row Zang Toi show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 13 Feb 2019
Donald Trump, Melania Trump. Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump arrive before President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump light the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington Trump Christmas Tree, Washington, USA - 28 Nov 2018

Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

“It’s been an open secret for the past 12 months with everyone Kim runs into admiring her almost 8 carat diamond engagement ring,” the source added. “The chatter about the engagement has increased since the engagement ring was seen on Don and Kim’s Instagram accounts on New Year’s Eve.”

At this time, it’s not yet known whether an extravagant wedding is being planned, but the couple first linked up in 2018, and Daily Mail confirmed their romance.

HollywoodLife reached out to Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly’s reps for comment on this report, but we did not receive immediate responses.

 