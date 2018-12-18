Kimberly Guilfoyle & Don Jr. Smile At White House Party As Dad Threatens To Shut Down Govt

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. were all smiles as they hit the White House Christmas party on December 17. See the cute pic of the couple at his dad’s bash.

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. aren’t slowing down this holiday season. The couple went to yet another holiday celebration, this time hitting up the White House Christmas party with the rest of Don’s First Family. Per usual, the former Fox News host posted a lovey-dovey photo of herself and Don on Instagram, captioned, “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Many Blessings to you and your families #WhiteHouse.” It shows Kimberly and Don posing happily in a secluded corridor outside the White House, smiling wide for the camera. If you can put aside who they are in the back of your mind, they’re pretty cute together.

The White House party was a who’s who of the Trump administration, and that strangely also included a bevy of former officials that the president fired himself. Hey, they say that the holidays are about love and forgiveness, right? Even former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who just left the administration and is reportedly not on speaking terms with Trump, was smiling and celebrating at the bash. What the hell! Other attendees included Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Chris Christie (who just turned down Kelly’s job), and even Sean frickin’ Spicer. Seriously; were there prizes at the door and a bangin’ open bar or something? Of course, the president and the first lady, Melania Trump, were at the party. They didn’t look exactly thrilled to be there in photos taken at the event, but that’s okay. Oh, and Rush Limbaugh was there for some reason.

Up next on Don and Kimberly’s agenda? Christmas with the kids. Kimberly said at the DailyMail Holiday Celebration in NYC on December 11 that they’d be spending Christmas together, “Brady Bunch-style.” Don has five kids with ex-wife Vanessa Trump: Donald III, 9, Tristan, 7, Spencer, 6, Chloe, 4, and Kai, 11. Kimberly has one son with ex-husband Eric Villency, 12-year-old Ronan. “We’re looking forward to quality family time—playing with them, everyone getting to relax—especially coming after midterm elections so much,” Kimberly said on the blue carpet.

The White House bash comes in the midst of the president threatening to shut down the government if he doesn’t get his way with the border wall. It’s an empty threat, but an alarming one nonetheless. He may be too busy to get it done, anyway; he has to attend 21 Christmas parties this year, for a total of 52 hours. Yikes. He’s apparently not enjoying it, either, a source told Intelligencer. “It’s just a lot,” a senior White House official told the site. “They’re hosting all these people, half of whom they don’t know. He just gets impatient. He likes to go, go, go. Sitting through things, he gets restless.”