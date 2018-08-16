Lara Trump: 5 Things On Donald’s Daughter-In-Law Who Offered Omarosa $180K For New Gig

Lara Trump was recorded offering Omarosa a $180K gig to work on Trump’s 2020 campaign after she was fired from her White House job by John Kelly. Here’s everything you need to know about Donald’s daughter-in-law.

Omarosa Manigault revealed a secret recording on Aug. 18 of Lara Trump offering her a $180,000 job to work on Donald Trump’s reelection campaign in exchange for her silence. Here’s everything you need to know about Eric Trump‘s wife and a senior adviser to Donald Trump‘s campaign.

1. She was recorded offering up alleged “hush money” to Omarosa in a phone call. In the recording, Lara tells Omarosa, “It sounds a little like, obviously, that there are some things you’ve got in the back pocket to pull out. Clearly, if you come on board the campaign, like, we can’t have, we got to… The only thing that we have to consider, where we’re talking salary as far as the campaign is concerned, is that, as you know, everything is public. And that all the money that we raise and that pays salaries is directly from donors, small-dollar donors for the most part. So, I know you, you were making 179 at the White House. And I think we can work something out where we keep you right along those lines. Specifically, let me see, I haven’t even added up the numbers. But we were talking about, like, 15K a month. Let me see what that adds up to. Times 12. Yeah. So, that’s $180,000. Does that sound like a fair deal for you?

2. She is an accomplished news producer. From 2012-2016, Lara was the story coordinator and producer of the TV news magazine Inside Edition. She is currently appears on Real News Update as a spokesperson for the Trump campaign.

3. She’s also a fundraiser for her father-in-law Donald Trump. Even though his election is still two years away, the president has already raised $90 million in funds for his campaign war chest. “We are thrilled with the continued support of so many Americans who resoundingly approve of Donald Trump’s performance as President,” Lara said in a statement.

Omarosa released a new secret recording that reveals Trump’s daughter in law, Lara Trump, trying to buy her silence. https://t.co/Xn5ELK7ehP pic.twitter.com/WidQCd1EBo — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 16, 2018

4. She has called into question the importance of Omarosa’s recording. “When Omarosa was fired by the White House Chief of Staff in December of 2017, my entire family was concerned for her because we had no idea about the basis of her dismissal,” she said in a statement. “We still wanted her on our team because we cared so much about her personally. Another one of Omarosa’s ‘bombshell’ tapes is a fraud. The discussions about a position with the campaign took place in numerous phone calls over the course of several weeks. Woman to woman, I shared a connection with Omarosa as a friend and a campaign sister, and I am absolutely shocked and saddened by her betrayal and violation on a deeply personal level.”

5. She is an animal rights activist. On Aug. 9, she made a special guest appearance at the “Protect Dogs – Yes on 13” fundraiser in Greenwich, Connecticut that was organized to help top greyhound racing in Florida.