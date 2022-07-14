Ivana Trump, who was former President Donald Trump’s first wife, died at age 73 on Thursday, July 14. An ambulance was called to her New York home for cardiac arrest, according to ABC News. Ivana had been married to Donald from 1977 to 1992. She held high positions in her ex’s organizations, including notably managing different properties, such as the Plaza Hotel. Donald shared the news of his ex-wife’s passing in a post on his Truth Social platform, where he mourned her loss. She shared three children with her ex-husband: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

More About Ivana Trump Ivana Trump Dead: Donald’s First Wife Passes Away At 73

Donald eulogized his ex in a post, where he paid tribute to his first wife. “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!” he wrote.

Ivana was born in Czechoslovakia (now-Czech Republic) in 1949. She was a renowned skier. Before she met Donald, Ivana was married to Alfred Winklmayr from 1971 to 1973. After she and Donald wed in 1977, she became known not only for her marriage to the mogul, but for her own business savvy skills of her own. She was a senior executive within the Trump Organization. Notably, she was the CEO of Trump’s Castle in Atlantic City.

View Related Gallery Donald Trump, Melania & Family -- PICS President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, walk to board Air Force One, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Lee County, Ala., where tornados killed 23 people Trump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA - 08 Mar 2019 From left, Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump stand on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

One of the properties that became most associated with Ivana was the Plaza Hotel, which Donald bought in 1988. He made his wife the manager, but did joke about her high position as president of the building. “My wife, Ivana, is a brilliant manager. I will pay her one dollar a year and all the dresses she can buy,” he said at a press conference, per Town And Country.

Donald and Ivana announced their split in 1990, but it took a few more years to settle their divorce. In the settlement, Ivana was awarded $14 million, a mansion, an apartment at the Plaza, and a month’s stay at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago mansion each year, per The New York Times.

Related Link Related: Trouble: 5 Things To Know About Atlanta Rapper Dead At 34

After the split from Donald, Ivana was married twice more. She wed Riccardo Mazzucchelli, 79, in 1995, but the pair split up in 1997. She married Rossano Rubicondi from 2008 to 2009. Rossano passed away at age 49 in October 2021. Between her latter two husbands, she was romantically involved with Roffredo Gaetani from 1997 until his death in 2005.

Following the divorce from Donald, Ivana explored a number of other business opportunities, including selling jewelry and other products like clothes through home-shopping channels. She was also the author of a number of books, including the 2017 memoir Raising Trump, which recounts her marriage to Donald and her memories of raising her kids.