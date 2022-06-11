Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Seen In 1st Photos Since She Admitted Donald Lost 2020 Election

Ivanka Trump, 40, and Jared Kushner, 41, were back to doing regular daily activities on June 10, one day after the former admitted she didn’t think the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The daughter of former president Donald Trump and her husband ran errands in Miami, FL, right outside Surfside (where they live in a rented condo), after they gave their impactful testimony at the January 6 committee hearing in Washington D.C. The couple was dressed in casual outfits, including a tan jacket and leggings for Ivanka, and a blue t-shirt and gray shorts for Jared, and appeared relaxed as they walked outside and got in and out of their vehicle throughout the outing.

They both accessorized with sunglasses and Ivanka had her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle. She carried a drink and what appeared to be a book, her phone, and a pair of headphones. Jared added a black baseball cap to his look and white sneakers.

Ivanka and Jared’s latest outing comes after a clip of Ivanka’s testimony at the hearing made its way across news outlets and the internet. In it, she backed up former attorney general Bill Barr‘s statements that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen from her father, despite what her father has said in the past. “I respect Attorney General Barr. So I accepted what he said — was saying,” she said in the clip.

It didn’t take long for Donald to condemn her comments on Truth Social and he claimed she had “long since checked out” and didn’t know what she was talking about. “Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results,” he said on the outlet. “She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as attorney general (he sucked).”

Donald went on to argue that Bill had been swayed by Democrats to say he didn’t see any evidence of election fraud. “The Democrats hit pay dirt with Barr, he was stupid, ridiculously said there was no problem with the Election, & they left him alone. It worked for him, but not for our Country!” he wrote on the social media platform.