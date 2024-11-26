Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Canceled? Cast Members Speak Out About Season 12

Image Credit: Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Bravo shocked Vanderpump Rules fans in November 2024 when it announced that its original stars will not return. OG stars Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy and more are no longer part of the hit reality TV series. The announcement came one year after “Scandoval” rocked the group of friends. So, was VPR canceled?

Hollywood Life has all the details you need to know about the future of VPR, below.

Was Vanderpump Rules Canceled?

No, VPR has not been canceled, but it’s being re-cast. According to a press release, Lisa Vanderpump confirmed that she’s welcoming in a “new generation” of SUR-vers at her restaurant.

“The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between,” Lisa said in a statement, per the press release. “I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules.”

Who Is in the New Vanderpump Rules Cast?

It’s unclear who the new stars of VPR will be.

Why Is Vanderpump Rules Getting a New Cast?

Neither Bravo nor Lisa provided a reason why the network decided to re-cast its long-running series. However, fans are speculating that Tom Sandoval’s affair with Rachel Leviss, and ultimate falling out with ex-girlfriend Ariana and several other cast members, led to the demise of their cast.

After the re-cast news was announced, Ariana took to Instagram to reflect on the past decade starring in VPR.

“Vanderpump Rules, you will forever be that girl,” the actress wrote in a lengthy caption on November 26, 2024. “I am forever grateful to have been a part of such an incredible cultural phenomenon. thank you @bravotv , @lisavanderpump, @evolutionusa for every experience over the last 10+ years. thank you to every single crew member, producer, and our showrunners. seeing you guys every summer was like coming home to see family!”

Ariana insisted that she was “at peace with closing this chapter” and admitted, “I don’t know that these were the best days of our lives, but they were definitely something special.”

Lala also penned a heartfelt Instagram note. Though she didn’t reveal the reason behind her co-stars’ departures, she pointed out that they “rocked this b*ch until the wheels fell off.”

“I was a young girl from Salt Lake City who made her way to L.A. I would introduce myself as Lauren, but because my childhood best friend referred to me as Lala, my nickname quickly stuck,” Lala began in her caption. “SUR was a place that became home. I found myself not only sipping on vodka sodas there, but behind a hostess stand… it still to this day is the most intimidating job I’ve ever had.”

While remembering how she got the opportunity to be on VPR, Lala noted that she had “mixed feelings” and pointed out that she doesn’t “like change.” However, the former SUR employee added that this change “is the exception.”

Did Tom Sandoval Quit Vanderpump Rules?

One day before Bravo announced the bombshell VPR cast shakeup, Tom Sandoval revealed that his and Tom Schwartz’s bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s, was closing down.

In an Instagram post, Sandoval wrote that the shutdown “hasn’t been an easy choice” for him, but “other priorities and commitments have taken hold.”

Sandoval has not spoken out about the VPR season 12 re-cast news at the time of publication.