‘Vanderpump Rules’ New Cast: Who Will Be in Season 12?

Image Credit: Casey Durkin/Bravo

Vanderpump Rules is back for another season, but this time, expect to see some new faces as a fresh cast joins the show. With Season 12 approaching, executive producer Alex Baskin shared a statement on Tuesday, November 26, per Us Magazine: “What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again.” He added, “With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together.”

The show became a huge hit after it premiered in 2013 as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, following Lisa Vanderpump and her then-restaurant staff at SUR. Season 12 will begin production next year, with the premiere date and cast to be announced at a later time. To learn more about the new cast for the upcoming season, keep reading below.

Who Are the Original Vanderpump Rules Cast Members?

The original stars of Vanderpump Rules, aside from Lisa Vanderpump, included Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, and Katie Maloney. As the seasons progressed, new cast members gradually joined, such as Ariana Madix in Season 3 and Brittany Cartwright in Season 4.

With the news of the upcoming season, Lisa Vanderpump shared a statement, according to Us Magazine: “The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between.” The 64 year old added, “I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules.”

Who Is in the New Vanderpump Rules Season 12 Cast?

As of publication, the new faces of Vanderpump Rules’ upcoming season remain unclear.

Why Is the Vanderpump Rules Cast Being Replaced?

While no official comment has been made about the reasoning behind the recasting, the announcement comes shortly after the show was rocked by the scandal between Ariana Madix and her then-partner, Tom Sandoval, who was having an affair with cast member Rachel Leviss. Reports from Season 11 indicated that Ariana wanted nothing to do with Tom, making filming difficult as the two were unable to film together.