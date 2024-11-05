Is the Post Office Open on Election Day? Mail Delivery Today

Image Credit: Getty Images

Election Day 2024 has arrived, and millions of voters want to cast their ballot the moment their local polls open. However, some are wondering if they can still send mail and ship packages. Moreover, other local businesses are closed or have different hours on November 5, 2024, because of the presidential election. So, does this mean that the post office is closed?

Is Election Day a Holiday in America?

Election Day is not listed as a federal holiday in the U.S. like Thanksgiving and Christmas. However, 14 states consider it a public holiday. States such as New York and Maryland require employers to provide paid time off to employees in observance of Election Day.

Is the Post Office Open on Election Day 2024?

Yes, all post offices are supposed to be open on Election Day. Therefore, there is still mail delivery throughout the United States.

Are Fedex & UPS Open on Election Day?

Both Fedex and UPS do not consider Election Day a federal holiday. Therefore, both are open and able to ship packages.

Voting by Mail? Election Day is Tues, Nov. 5, and the United States Postal Service recommends that voters who choose to vote by mail, do so soon. Learn more: https://t.co/0fowZvD2N0 pic.twitter.com/kGKR3yRdzs — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) October 28, 2024

Is School Closed on Election Day 2024?

School closings on Election Day vary by district. According to USA Today, several school districts in Florida, Texas and Pennsylvania canceled classes for the day. Some districts have not provided a reason behind their closures, but schools have historically been used as voting locations.

According to the National School Safety and Security Services, “There is also a reasonable expectation for maintaining the safety and security of students and school staff, as well as the community members using the schools on election day.”

Using local elementary, middle and high schools as voting locations has sparked debate, specifically due to the question of security on Election Day.

“Although practices of years past often allowed schools to be more open and relaxed on election day, safety threats in a post-Columbine and post-9/11 world have increasingly raised concerns with many school administrators, school staff and parents about the vulnerability of their schools,” the National School Safety and Security Services’ website reads.

When Do Polls Close in America?

Opening and closing times of polls vary state by state. Some close at 8 p.m. while others shut down at 9 p.m. local time. It’s important for voters to check their local polls to find out when doors open and close on November 5.