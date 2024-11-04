Image Credit: dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Election Day is just a day away, and votes have been coming in to determine who will be the elected president. As both the Democratic candidates, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, and the Republican candidates, Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, prepare for the results, many wonder when they can find out who will be the next leader in office once the current president, Joe Biden, finishes his term in 2025.

The winning candidates will be elected through earning the most electoral college votes. To find out when the next president will be announced and for all information leading up to Election Day, keep reading.

When Do Polls Close on Election Day 2024?

Depending on which state a voter resides in, there will be different closing times for poll locations. For instance, Floridians have until 7:00 p.m. E.T., while in other states, it may end later at night, like 11:00 p.m., according to The Washington Post. To learn more about what time the polls close in your state, check out here.

Where Can You Vote?

Voting can now take place in several locations, depending on the area. For some people, voting can be done at universities, libraries, and other public places. To find exactly where you can vote, you can find more information on iwillvote.com.

When Will We Find Out Who Won the Election?

In the past, the elected president and vice president have typically been announced late at night on Election Day, though sometimes it has taken longer. Counting votes is a time-consuming process, which may take up to a few days. This is especially true in swing states, such as Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin, which sometimes alternate between being red or blue states.

In the 2020 election, which was a race between current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris against Donald Trump and Mike Pence, Election Day took place on Tuesday, November 3. However, a winner was not declared until November 7, according to BBC News.