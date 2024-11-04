When Is Election Day 2024? Date to Vote

Image Credit: Getty Images

Since the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump ended on Tuesday, September 10, many have been wondering when the election will take place. Both politicians addressed the nation less than two months before voting day. Once the poll results are in, the elected president will assume office after President Joe Biden’s term ends in 2025.

In July, Joe Biden announced he would not seek re-election and endorsed the current Vice President, who is 60 years old. Following the first debate between Kamala and the 78-year-old former President, her team promptly announced via an email, according to ABC News, that she “is ready for a second debate.”

As Americans listened to their responses outlining their plans for change, Hollywood Life has gathered information on the upcoming election.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump shaking hands at the beginning of the presidential debate. #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/7CWfr461oM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 11, 2024

When is Election Day 2024?

Election Day will be held on Tuesday, November 5, but early voting and mail-in voting have already begun. Polling times may vary by state on that day, and the elected President and Vice President will serve a four-year term.

The president’s role involves “implementing and enforcing the laws written by Congress and, to that end, appointing the heads of the federal agencies, including the Cabinet,” according to the White House website. “The President is both the head of state and head of government of the United States of America and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces. Under Article II of the Constitution, the President is responsible for the execution and enforcement of the laws created by Congress.”

How do Elections Work?

A win is determined by electoral votes, not by the majority of the national popular vote. According to USA.Gov, “After you cast your ballot for president, your vote goes to a statewide tally. In 48 states and Washington, D.C., the winner receives all the electoral votes for that state. Maine and Nebraska assign their electors using a proportional system. A candidate needs the vote of at least 270 electors—more than half of all electors—to win the presidential election.”

How are the Presidential Race Polls Looking?

As of Monday, November 4, Kamala Harris leads national polls with 49%, while Trump follows with 48%, according to a poll providing a national average from The New York Times.

Presidential Debate Highlights

During their debate on September 10, both candidates discussed topics such as immigration, the economy, abortion, foreign affairs, and more, including the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.