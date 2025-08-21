Is Millie Bobby Brown Married? When She Wed Husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi quickly felt the sparks fly and fell in love. Once they went public with their relationship, fans couldn’t get enough of their blossoming love. So, are Millie and Jake officially married? Believe it or not, some people haven’t kept up with their relationship status!

During a previous interview with The Sunday Times, the Stranger Things actress opened up about her and Jake’s romance. She recalled thinking that Jake “was going to be a huge part of [her] life” the moment they met.

“I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!’” Millie said. “After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side. You can’t pinpoint why [someone is ‘the one’], it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with.”

The Netflix star added that “so much of life is overthinking,” but “the one thing that made clear sense to [her] was [Jake]. So, I didn’t really have to do much thinking.”

Below, get an update on Millie and Jake’s relationship status.

Did Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Get Married?

Millie and Jake got married in May 2024 in a private wedding ceremony. Shortly after they tied the knot, Jake’s dad, Jon Bon Jovi, confirmed that the couple were officially husband and wife.

“They’re great. They’re absolutely fantastic,” the “Livin’ on a Prayer’ rock star said on BBC’s The One Show. “It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be.”

Later that year, the spouses shared photos from their wedding ceremony to Instagram. Millie captioned her post, “Forever and always, your wife.”

When Did Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Start Dating?

Millie and Jake were just teenagers when they fell in love! They began dating in 2021 and have been inseparable since then. While they kept most of the details about their romance away from the public eye, Millie and Jake would occasionally make appearances on each other’s social media accounts.

Additionally, Millie and Jake have attended public events to support one another. Two months before they got married, they attended Millie’s Damsel red carpet premiere.

How Old Are Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi?

As of August 2025, Millie is 21 years old, and Jake is 23.

Do Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Have Children?

Yes! Millie and Jake adopted a daughter in August 2025, the actress revealed in an Instagram post.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” Millie wrote in her post. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”