Is ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Canceled? What We Know About Season 5

Image Credit: Jeremy Parsons/Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown is ending after season 5, multiple outlets reported in January 2026. The Taylor Sheridan series starring Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky will conclude with the fifth season, which has yet to begin filming. As fans of the show grapple with the news, many are wondering if it was canceled.

Hollywood Life has compiled all the information we know so far about the conclusion of Mayor of Kingstown below.

When Is the Mayor of Kingstown Season 5 Release Date?

An official release for season 5 of Mayor of Kingstown has yet to be announced. Based on the production pattern for past seasons, the fifth season should premiere sometime in late 2026 or early 2027.

Was Mayor of Kingstown Canceled?

In January 2026, the show was renewed for a fifth season, but it will be the last one.

The series is not ending due to poor ratings. Positive reviews for the show have steadily increased from seasons 1 through 4, with the latter receiving a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100% compared to season 1 with a low 33%.

It looks like Mayor of Kingstown was canceled because, previously, co-creator Hugh Dillon said in an interview that he and Sheridan had planned to go for seven seasons.

“[Sheridan] has an ending for it in season 7,” Dillon said in a 2024 interview. “Whether it goes that far or that’s where we get [who knows], but he has an ending, and everyone knows about it. … Our goal is to get to that season 7, because that’s as far as we can get, because that’s where he’s always had it. 15 years ago, he had it. 15 years ago, ‘So, here’s how it’s starting, Mitch is going to get killed off in the first 10 pages, and season 7, episode 10, this is where Mike’s going to be.”

Why Was Mayor of Kingstown Canceled?

Paramount+ has not publicly revealed the reason why season 5 will be the final season for Mayor of Kingstown. However, speculation arose about Sheridan’s departure from its parent company, Paramount Skydance, for NBCUniversal, coming in 2029. Internal changes in the company’s leadership began in late 2024.

Sheridan has not revealed why he chose a departure plan from Paramount Skydance, though he’s been a part of it for years, having introduced the Yellowstone universe, one of the most successful television franchises in history.

How to Watch Mayor of Kingstown Episodes

All episodes from seasons 1 through 4 of Mayor of Kingstown are available to stream on Paramount+.