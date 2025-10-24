‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4: Release Date, Cast & How to Watch the Jeremy Renner Series

Image Credit: Paramount+

The gritty world of Mayor of Kingstown is returning—starring Jeremy Renner, the Taylor Sheridan–created drama continues its exploration of power, corruption, and survival in a town built around the prison system. With new conflicts on the horizon and familiar faces returning, Season 4 is set to deepen the tension and drama that have defined the series.

Jeremy Renner, who returns after his near-fatal snowplow accident in 2023, recently told the New York Post, “Season 3 was the one where I was pretty affected… This season, I’m much stronger, much clearer, happier, more awake and attentive.”

Here’s everything you need to know—from premiere schedule to cast changes to where to watch.

What Is Mayor of Kingstown About?

Created by Sheridan and Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family — power brokers in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan, where incarceration is the main industry. Renner stars as Mike McLusky, a man who navigates tense alliances between law enforcement, criminals, and local politicians in a system built on corruption and compromise.

The show explores themes of power, justice, and morality within America’s prison complex. As co-creator Dillon told PEOPLE, “It’s a detonation, not an escalation — the blade’s sharper, the cuts go deeper.”

Mayor of Kingstown Cast

Here are some of the cast members for Mayor of Kingstown Season 4:

Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky

Hugh Dillon as Ian Ferguson

Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky

Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs

Lennie James as Frank Moses

Laura Benanti as Cindy Stephens

How to Watch Mayor of Kingstown

All episodes of Mayor of Kingstown are available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. Seasons 1 through 3 are currently on the platform, making it easy for fans to catch up before the new season begins.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Release Date

Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown premieres Sunday, October 26, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+, with a total of 10 episodes premiering on Sundays. Here’s the full release schedule: