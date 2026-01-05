‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 5: Release Date, Episode Guide & More Updates

Image Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown is approaching its conclusion. After five seasons, the Taylor Sheridan Paramount+ series will end, multiple outlets reported in January 2026. The cast and crew did not immediately discuss the show’s ending after the news broke.

Although every TV show inevitably concludes, viewers were shocked by the season 5 cut-off. The news prompted speculation about whether the series was canceled.

Get updates on the fifth and final season of Mayor of Kingstown below.

Who Is in the Mayor of Kingstown Cast?

Jeremy Renner leads the cast of Mayor of Kingstown, playing Mike McLusky. He is joined by co-stars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Derek Webster, Tobi Bamtefa, Edie Falco and more.

Was Mayor of Kingstown Canceled?

It appears that Mayor of Kingstown was canceled because, previously, the creators said they planned to continue for seven seasons.

“[Sheridan] has an ending for it in season 7,”Dillon, a star and co-creator, said in a 2024 interview. “Whether it goes that far or that’s where we get [who knows], but he has an ending, and everyone knows about it. … Our goal is to get to that season 7, because that’s as far as we can get, because that’s where he’s always had it. 15 years ago, he had it. 15 years ago, ‘So, here’s how it’s starting, Mitch is going to get killed off in the first 10 pages, and season 7, episode 10, this is where Mike’s going to be.”

No one from the cast nor crew has publicly confirmed whether Mayor of Kingstown was, in fact, canceled at the time of publication.

What Is the Mayor of Kingstown Season 5 Release Date?

At the time of publication, a release date for season 5 has not been announced yet. If production follows a similar pattern as the past, it’s likely that fans can expect a late 2026 or early 2027 release date.

How Many Episode Are in Mayor of Kingstown Season 5?

Season 5 of Mayor of Kingstown will consist of eight episodes.

How to Watch All Mayor of Kingstown Episodes

All episodes from seasons 1 through 4 are streaming on Paramount+.