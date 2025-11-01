Is ‘CBS Saturday Morning’ Canceled? What’s Going on Amid Paramount Layoffs

Image Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS News

The last week of October 2025 proved to be a difficult one for the entire Paramount Global team amid its merger with Skydance Media. Layoffs and shocking departures plagued the team, and after a report regarding Gayle King‘s future with CBS Mornings came out, a separate report surfaced about CBS Saturday Morning with co-hosts Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson, leaving viewers wondering if the show had been canceled.

Read on to find out what’s going on with CBS Saturday Morning.

Is CBS Saturday Morning Canceled?

No, CBS Saturday Morning has not been canceled by the network, but there will be changes to the staffing, The New York Post reported on October 29, 2025. According to the outlet, sources close to the matter claimed that CBS News’ new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, and the network’s president, Tom Cibrowski, determined that CBS Saturday Morning was “too expensive” and that Dana and Michelle would need to leave.

Where Will Michelle Miller & Dana Jacobson Go After CBS?

Since Michelle and Dana have yet to comment on their apparent departure from CBS Saturday Morning, it’s unclear where the co-hosts will go next. NYP reported that Michelle and Dana were informed that they would be released due to the network’s “radical revamp.”

Is Gayle King Leaving CBS Mornings?

No, Gayle is not planning on leaving CBS Mornings, despite a report from Variety citing multiple sources familiar with the situation that she would leave the network once her contract expires in 2026.

“I am here and glad to be here,” Gayle clarified to TMZ on October 31, 2025. “I don’t know what to tell you about it, but what I am hearing in the building is not what I’m reading in the press, and what I’m not going to do is negotiate in the media. … All I have been told by everybody in this building is that they want me here.”

Gayle added that, as far as she knows, CBS “likes the job [she is] doing” and continued, “I’ll say this: I like the job, and the people that I work with, so I don’t know what to tell you.”

After the report came out, a spokesperson for CBS News said that the network has had “no discussions” with Gayle regarding her contract.

“There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026,” the spokesperson said. “She’s a truly valued part of CBS, and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.”