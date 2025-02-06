Irv Gotti’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Late Music Executive Had

Image Credit: Getty Images

The music industry has lost one of its pioneers, Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., better known as Irv Gotti. He passed away at the age of 54 on February 5, 2025. Def Jam Recordings eventually confirmed his death, noting in a statement, “Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees are deeply saddened at the loss of Irv Gotti.”

The statement continued, “His contributions at Def Jam, as both an A&R executive and in partnership with Murder Inc. helped pave the way for the next generation of artists and producers, a force that reshaped the soundscape of hip-hop and R&B. His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide.”

As the industry remembers Irv, learn more about his life, career, and legacy below.

Who Was Irv Gotti?

Irv Gotti was born in New York on June 26, 1970. He was a record producer and the co-founder of Murder Inc. Records, working closely with Def Jam Recordings. Throughout his career, he collaborated with well-known hip-hop artists such as Jay-Z, DMX, Ashanti, and more.

What Was Irv Gotti’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Irv Gotti had an estimated net worth of $25 million.

Was Irv Gotti Married?

Before his passing, Irv was not married, but multiple outlets reported that he was previously married to Debbie Lorenzo.

Did Irv Gotti Have Kids?

Beyond his music career, Irv was a father to three children—Angie, Sonny, and JJ Gotti. His kids shared a heartfelt statement on his Instagram page, saying, “Our dad was an incredible man, a true visionary who transformed the hip-hop industry and changed the game for artists and fans alike. His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations.”

They added, “As we navigate this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy while we grieve the loss of our dad, son, brother, uncle, and friend. We take comfort in knowing that his spirit will live on through his music and the love he shared with all of us.”