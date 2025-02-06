Irv Gotti’s Cause of Death: What We Know So Far After He Died

Image Credit: Getty Images

Irv Gotti left his mark on the music industry as one of the most renowned record executive and music producers. Unfortunately, the late 54-year-old died on February 5, 2025, after living with a few health issues in his final years, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As peers and fans grieve Gotti’s death, many are asking how he died so suddenly. A cause of death has not officially been confirmed, but rumors circulated over a possible stroke.

Hollywood Life has compiled everything we know so far regarding Gotti’s death below.

Who Was Irv Gotti?

Gotti (real name: Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr.) co-founded the record label Murder Inc. Records, an imprint of Def Jam Records, in the late 1990s with his brother, Chris Gotti. From then on, he collaborated with several well-known artists over the years, including DMX, Ashanti and Ja Rule.

Def Jam Recordings paid tribute to Gotti’s contributions to the music industry in an Instagram statement, which was shared once news of his death broke in February 2025.

“Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees are deeply saddened at the loss of Irv Gotti [sic],” Def Jam’s statement read. “His contributions at Def Jam, as both an A&R executive and in partnership with Murder Inc. helped pave the way for the next generation of artists and producers, a force that reshaped the soundscape of hip-hop and R&B. His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide.”

Irv Gotti always believed in DMX 🙏 In 2015, we sat down with the legendary record producer and executive for a conversation about his influential career, working with artists like DMX, Ja Rule, and Ashanti. He passed away today at the age of 54. May he rest in peace 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/NnWq6WuEBy — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 6, 2025

What Happened to Irv Gotti?

In his final years, Gotti suffered from more than one stroke as well as diabetes-related issues, according to THR. During an August 2023 interview on the “Drink Champs” podcast, Gotti — who also went by the name DJ Irv in the past — opened up about his diabetes diagnosis.

“I’ve been diagnosed with diabetes forever. It’s hereditary,” the late record executive said. “You know what’s f**ked up with diabetes? So, anything that you’re going to like or taste good — horrible for you. This is why my kids get mad because I’m telling them, ‘Yo, I’m going to live.’ Like, ya’ll motherf**kers want me to die and not enjoy life. I’m going to enjoy life and do certain s**t.”

How Did Irv Gotti Die?

Gotti’s cause of death has not been confirmed. One day before reports of his death surfaced, rumors spread about Gotti possibly experiencing a stroke. According to WBLS, AllHipHop‘s Kyle Eustice claimed that the entrepreneur suffered a stroke that resulted in a brain bleed. Additionally, fellow record executive Russell Simmons shared an Instagram message on February 5, 2025, which claimed that Gotti was placed on life support.

However, no one from Gotti’s team or family has verified his cause of death.

Did Irv Gotti Have Kids?

Yes, Gotti was a father to three children, per THR: Angie, Sonny and Jonathan. According to multiple outlets, Gotti was previously married to ex-wife Debbie Lorenzo.