Irv Gotti’s Wife: Was the Record Producer Married?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Irv Gotti, one of the most renowned record executives and music producers, whose real name was Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., has passed away at the age of 54.

His family shared a statement on his Instagram writing, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Irving ‘Irv Gotti’ Lorenzo, on February 5, 2025. Surrounded by family and friends, he departed this world, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless lives he touched. Our dad was an incredible man, a true visionary who transformed the hip-hop industry and changed the game for artists and fans alike. His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations.”

Find out more about him and his personal life below.

Who Is Irv Gotti?

Born in 1970 and raised in Queens, New York City, Gotti co-founded Murder Inc. Records in 1998 with his brother, Chris Gotti, as an imprint of Def Jam Records.

Over the years, he worked with several prominent artists, including DMX, Ashanti, and Ja Rule.

Was Irv Gotti Married?

According to multiple reports, Gotti was previously married to Debbie Lorenzo, with the couple divorcing in 2013.

The two even starred in VH1’s reality show Gotti’s Way, where fans got an inside look into their relationship and its eventual breakdown.

Did Irv Gotti Have Children?

Gotti is survived by his children—Angie, Sonny, and Jonathan Wilson—whom he shared with his ex-wife, according to The Hollywood Reporter

What Is Irv Gotti’s Cause of Death?

The exact cause of Gotti’s death remains unclear, though THR reported that he experienced strokes in his final years and also struggled with diabetes-related health issues.

Just before news of Gotti’s passing emerged, AllHipHop’s Kyle Eustice stated that the music producer had suffered a stroke, which led to a brain bleed, as reported by WBLS. The day before Gotti’s death was made public, record executive Russell Simmons shared an Instagram post expressing concern for Gotti’s health. In his message, Simmons revealed that Gotti had been placed on life support.

“Praying for Irvs full recovery,” Simmons captioned his post. “Such a fun inspired good hearted person such a beloved person people keep up the prayers. To the people my age and younger we are seeing the effects of toxic food and a toxic environment pray for our brother and try to make the necessary changes in your and your [families] diets and lifestyles [sic].”